10 Best ‘80s Sci-fi TV Shows (And Where to Stream Them)

Every generation has a set of beloved shows or series they grew up on. This is especially true when it comes to sci-fi, as the genre expands by leaps and bounds every decade or two. Fresh perspectives and ideas constantly help to push the boundaries, and that’s probably one of the many reasons so many people are drawn to it. Sci-fi can open our minds and hearts to bold new concepts. It can also provide an escape, and that has been true for many decades. Naturally, this means that sci-fi comes in all forms, from child-friendly animated series to heavy-hitting shows full of stakes and hidden meanings.

The ’80s are famous for many things, not just the aesthetic that modern shows have had a lot of fun playing around with. Unsurprisingly, many amazing shows and concepts hailed from this time. This decade is a huge part of the cult classic generation, starting a nostalgic phenomenon for many viewers. Even sci-fi fans not born in this era happily consume the shows that came from the ’80s, mostly because a shocking number of them hold up.

Given how old some of these series are, they’re not always easy to find or access on streaming services. We’ve done our best to only include shows available on commonly utilized platforms, to make binge-watching easier for everyone.

1) Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

No sci-fi list would be complete without taking Star Trek into account. The first Star Trek series came to the world in 1966, and we have never been the same since. In the ’80s, that series was Star Trek: The Next Generation. It’s set about 100 years after the original series, allowing for a new generation of Starfleet officers to take the helm (hence the name).

Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) is a beloved sci-fi series created by Gene Roddenberry. It introduced a new set of characters, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Data (Brent Spiner), Worf (Michael Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), and Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton).

Star Trek: The Next Generation is available to stream on Paramount+.

2) Transformers (1984-1987)

More often than not, people think of shows and the toy lines they’ve kicked off, but every now and then, it’s the opposite. Transformers (also known as The Transformers) is based on the famous Hasbro and Takara toy line of the same name. This is the very first of the Transformers television series, and that alone would have earned it a special place in our hearts. It also happens to be one of the best, which is a boon.

Transformers tells a classic tale, well, a classic tale for cartoon fans. The series is about giant robots and the two opposing factions they’ve split into. Their war has ranged across the galaxy, even reaching Earth in the process. The battles and characters are unforgettable, which explains why it seems like there’s always new content for fans to dive into.

Transformers (1984-1987) is available to stream on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video.

3) Red Dwarf (1988-1999)

Red Dwarf perfectly blends sci-fi with comedy and drama, and now may just be the perfect time to get into (or back into) the series. The creators have been promising a return for some time now, and while some fans have begun to give up hope, there’s still a chance, especially if new fans can help rally the troops, so to speak.

The show follows a group aboard the mining spacecraft known as Red Dwarf, hence the show’s name. Dave Lister (Craig Charles) is the protagonist, though he also happens to be the lowest-ranking technician aboard, oops. He’s also the last human, as he discovered when he woke up after millions of years in suspended animation to find that horrible truth. Also aboard the Red Dwarf is a hologram, and Cat, an evolved life form.

Red Dwarf is available to stream on Britbox, Prime Video, and Peacock.

4) The Twilight Zone (1985-1989)

Let’s be real, The Twilight Zone is probably one of the best-known sci-fi series out there. Even those who have never actually sat down to watch the show are at least passingly familiar with the content. That’s because this series left a major mark on the genre, and that shines through in many series to this day.

Believe it or not, but The Twilight Zone has come and gone a few times. The ’80s run was the first time the series was brought back to the forefront after ending in 1964. Like its predecessor, The Twilight Zone (1985-1989) was told in an anthology format, delving into tales of speculative fiction and beyond. Where this series branched from the original was allowing for multiple stories within a single episode. The stories were still self-contained; there were just more of them. Likewise, not every episode had narration, allowing for different flowing formats.

The Twilight Zone ran from 1985 to 1989 and was often narrated by Charles Aidman or Robin Ward. It ran for a total of 65 episodes this time around, though there would be later iterations of the series.

The Twilight Zone is available to stream on Paramount+, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel.

5) Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1988-1999)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 follows a crew (that shifts over the years) that have been taken in to act as test subjects. They’re at the mercy of mad scientists (The Mads) who love to torture them…by forcing them to watch bad movies. Viewers get to watch these films alongside the cast, all while listening to their colorful commentary.

The original Mystery Science Theater 3000 ran from 1988 to 1999, but there have since been a few revivals over the years. Mystery Science Theater 3000 started crowdfunding a revival in 2015, hitting Netflix in 2017. Meanwhile, a different part of the original crew started up RiffTrax, which is effectively the same format (but also includes theatrical releases). In other words, the fandom is growing larger by the year, keeping this format and creative collective alive and well.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is available to stream on Sling TV and Prime Video.

6) Robotech (1985)

Fans of space opera and anime are probably familiar with this 1985 series, Robotech. The series ran for a total of 85 episodes, covering four different decades within their universe. The story is about an alien invasion, thanks to a spaceship crash-landing on Earth. We all know how well invasions and mecha go together, and Robotech is part of the reason why we have this expectation.

Robotech is an adaptation of three different anime, Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber MOSPEADA. The show features stunning animation, nuanced themes and storytelling styles, and carefully curated tropes that defy expectations. In other words, it was a pretty groundbreaking series.

Robotech is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

7) Quantum Leap (1989-1993)

Realistically, Quantum Leap is one of the first series to come to mind when thinking of famous sci-fi shows of the ’80s. This sci-fi show was created by Donald P. Bellisario and follows Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), a physicist who may or may not have perfected the time travel formula. There’s just one thing: to prove it, one must test it. Enter the entire plot of the show. Quantum Leap had a groundbreaking take on time-travel, and it’s the sort of series that grabs hold and never quite lets go.

Admittedly, the finale to Quantum Leap is somewhat divisive, to put it mildly. However, it has a lot to offer, including memorable characters, time-travel shenanigans, and a lot of fun. Quantum Leap has a total of 97 episodes for fans to dive into, each lasting around 45 minutes. New fans should prepare for a series that can bounce from intense and dark to hilarious and uplifting.

Quantum Leap is available to stream on The Roku Channel.

8) Voltron: Defender of the Universe (1984-1985)

Mecha anime often feels like a genre of its own, but it does still comfortably fit into the sci-fi genre. That brings us to Voltron: Defender of the Universe, one of the most famous mecha anime of all time. The story follows a group of five pilots, all of whom are capable of commanding massive robot lions. Together, they can form Voltron, enabling them to protect their planet.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe ran for a total of 124 episodes, and the show easily captivated the imagination of a generation. It had stunning animation, especially for the time. It was created by Ted Koplar, Peter Keefe, and Saburō Yatsude (original concept). It’s based on the anime known as Beast King Go-Lion.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe is available to stream on Prime Video.

9) Under the Mountain (1981)

Under the Mountain is a sci-fi series hailing from New Zealand, and it, too, left a mark on the genre. It’s based on Maurice Gee’s novel of the same name, and it follows twins Rachel and Theo Matheson (Kirsty Wilkinson and Lance Warren). They have latent psychic abilities that are about to be unlocked, sending them on all sorts of wild adventures.

At the core of these adventures is Mr. Jones. He may appear human, but he’s a member of a peaceful alien race, and he wants the twins to help him prevent something awful from happening to the planet. The series is only eight episodes long, but it worked many local performers into different roles, giving people a real reason to love it.

Under the Mountain is available to stream on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video.

10) V (1984-1985)

Originally, V (short for Visitors) was a two-part miniseries that aired in 1983. However, fans loved it enough for both V: The Final Battle and V: The Series to follow in its wake. Fans of the franchise will likely remember that the Visitors are a carnivorous alien race, and it is exactly this threat that people have a hard time letting go of.

V directly follows the events of V: The Final Battle, with the Supreme Commander of the Visitors having been freshly captured by Mike Donovan. The people finally feel free, and they begin celebrating “Liberation Day”. We can all guess what happens next. V stars Marc Singer, Faye Grant, Jane Badler, Lane Smith, Blair Tefkin, Jennifer Cooke, and many others.

V is available to stream on Tubi and Prime Video.