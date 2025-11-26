Warrior Nun Fans Get Major Surprise (But It’s Still Not a Netflix Revival)

Warrior Nun fans just got a pleasant surprise, and while it’s not news of the Netflix revival they’ve been hoping for, it gives them something to look forward to after the series’ cancellation. Warrior Nun became a cult hit on the heels of its 2020 release, transporting viewers to a world where a sect of nuns fights off supernatural threats. However, like many of Netflix’s fantasy series, it only made it through two seasons before being canceled. Its fate sparked a #SaveWarriorNun fan campaign that gained traction, resulting in the news that Warrior Nun would return as a series of movies. Sadly, there have been few updates on that front. However, it looks like the creator will bring us another exciting story soon.

Deadline reports that Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry is now working on a new series called Time of Death, which sounds likely to appeal to fans of his prior hit. Currently in development, Time of Death will center on a detective coming off of a decade-long cat-and-mouse game with a slippery serial killer. When he moves from Britain to Vancouver, he discovers the killer has seemingly resurfaced there, sparking new questions — and resulting in an obsessive quest to find him. Time of Death is one project to emerge from a deal between Omnifilm and Barry’s Reality Distortion Field, and although it doesn’t quite make up for Warrior Nun‘s untimely end, it sounds like a great follow-up for Barry.

Time of Death Sounds Like a Great Follow-Up to Warrior Nun

Although Time of Death doesn’t have badass nuns or otherworldly threats, the show sounds like it could be a fun follow-up to Barry’s Warrior Nun. It still has the mystery elements present in the fantasy series — and knowing how the creator excels at delivering twists, that’s cause for excitement. The impressive character work in the Netflix show could also carry over, especially as Time of Death promises to really home in on its main character and his nemesis.

Simon Barry’s New Show Should Avoid Warrior Nun’s Fate for One Key Reason

The other reason to be excited about Barry’s new show is that it’s likely to avoid Warrior Nun‘s fate, assuming it continues for more than one season. It sounds like the narrative could wrap up in a single batch of episodes, but it probably doesn’t need to. If there aren’t fantasy elements to grapple with, it won’t require a hefty special-effects budget. There’s a reason contemporary series are more frequently renewed, and Time of Death could fit into that box. Whatever the future holds for the show, it’s exciting that Barry will be back with another twisty narrative — especially since it’s been years since we bid Ava (Alba Baptista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young) farewell.

