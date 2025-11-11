7 Underrated Fantasy Series You Forgot Were Great

In the world of TV fantasy, there are plenty of shows that stand out in different ways, make their mark, and become huge hits. But then there are the ones that are great and just never got the recognition they deserved, ending up in the “underrated pile” that people seem to forget are actual gems. Some got lost because they mixed too many elements, others because the marketing didn’t keep up, or simply because they were too different for audiences at the time. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth watching. On the contrary, complex worlds and smart storytelling are out there, just waiting for someone to give them the attention they deserve. These are creative, exciting, and original stories that prove popularity doesn’t always equal quality.

In this list, we’ve rounded up 7 underrated fantasy shows that people unfortunately forgot are actually really good. Consider this a reminder: if you think you’ve seen all the best stuff the genre has to offer, chances are you’re skipping over some seriously great options.

7) His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials had everything to be HBO’s next big phenomenon — especially as a book adaptation with a solid cast and a universe full of ambitious ideas. The story follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a girl who uncovers conspiracies across parallel worlds and tries to understand the mysterious substance known as Dust. One of the show’s standout features is its flawless visual style, which grabs your attention right away. On top of that, the narrative tackles complex subjects like faith, power, and free will with a boldness few series dare to attempt. For anyone who loves fantasy with rich world-building, this is one of the best shows to dive into.

Yet, for some reason, the show never became a water-cooler conversation. A lot of viewers ended up dropping it midway, and anyone expecting a new Game of Thrones often found the philosophical depth confusing. The truth is that His Dark Materials was underrated simply because not everyone got its rhythm at the time. There’s nothing wrong with the series; it just might have suffered from launching at the wrong moment.

6) Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is a literary classic, but after the movie came out, the series adaptation delivered something incredibly well-crafted that, even now (poised to launch its third season) still doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. The story follows the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) revisiting his story with the seductive and completely chaotic Lestat (Sam Reid). And this new adaptation proves that remaking a classic doesn’t have to be a waste of time, as many fear. The show is a bold, stylized dark fantasy, especially for fully embracing the romance between the protagonists as a core part of the narrative.

The problem is that, despite critical acclaim, it still feels like it exists in a closed circle. But why? Interview with the Vampire is underrated because it tells a more theatrical story that requires patience. No, it’s not a fantasy for everyone; however, it delivers the kind of mature, provocative drama the genre rarely explores and that many viewers usually crave. It’s genuinely frustrating that it’s still not being talked about with the enthusiasm it deserves.

5) Grimm

Before Supernatural and The Witcher dominated the monster-filled fantasy genre, Grimm was already doing it in style. The series follows Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a detective who discovers he’s descended from a line of hunters tasked with keeping supernatural creatures known as Wesen in check. It’s a procedural with a fantasy soul, and it never tried to hide what it was, which is exactly why it got overlooked by viewers looking for something “more serious.” The show had consistently strong seasons, full of its own mythology, earning praise from anyone who gave it a chance — but that wasn’t enough.

Looking back, it’s easy to see that Grimm deserved a lot more credit than it got. It wasn’t trying to change the world, but it did the basics exceptionally well. You start watching, thinking it’ll just be a casual time killer, and end up completely invested in its universe. Part of why it was underrated might be that it was just too much for viewers who wanted something lighter (its story gradually demands attention to fully understand everything). Plus, at the time, procedural fantasy shows with long story arcs weren’t treated as top-tier TV, which also contributed to it flying under the radar.

4) Sweet Tooth

When it first came out, Sweet Tooth got some buzz — but that was about it. Some people gave it a try and thought it was “cute,” but then never talked about it again, which was a mistake. Based on Jeff Lemire’s comic, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where hybrid children, half-human and half-animal, are born. And at the center is Gus (Christian Convery), a deer-boy trying to figure out what’s left of humanity. The visuals look like a fairy tale, but the story is darker than it seems, exploring fear, isolation, and empathy with a sensitivity rarely seen on TV.

However, when people think about fantasy, they usually imagine dragons, wars, or epic prophecies. When a show breaks that mold, audience attention tends to drop automatically. Nowadays, most genre fans are looking for richer, more complex stories, and Sweet Tooth ends up being a fantasy about renewal and kindness in a world that seems to have forgotten both. Part of its underestimation comes from its unclear tone, marketing, and stiff competition — but it’s still sad that such a warm, heartfelt series didn’t get the recognition it deserved.

3) Galavant

If there’s one show that was sabotaged by its own format, it’s definitely Galavant. A medieval musical comedy packed with self-referential jokes and absurdly good musical numbers, it simply couldn’t compete with fantasy dramas at the time. The story follows the knight Galavant (Joshua Sasse) as he tries to win back his lost love, while the writing turns every fairy tale cliché into a perfect punchline. The show was different, bold, and even ahead of its time. But back when it premiered, very few people were ready for it, which is a real shame.

Galavant always had razor-sharp humor, and the cast clearly had a blast performing it. On top of that, the songs, composed by Disney genius Alan Menken, were way better than they had any right to be for a series that lasted only two seasons. The main problem was that it aired on network TV, making it seem too weird for that platform. Today, in the age of streaming, it would have found its audience instantly. The cancellation eventually came, but this is the kind of show that proves you can laugh with fantasy without disrespecting the genre. Anyone who missed it really lost a TV treasure.

2) Pushing Daisies

Pushing Daisies is a reminder of how network TV sometimes doesn’t realize the gems it has. The show follows Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who can bring the dead back to life — but he can’t touch his own girlfriend, or he’ll kill her again. It’s a brilliant concept, blending humor, romance, and crime into a unique package. On top of that, the visual style looks like it came straight out of a pop-up book, with saturated colors and costumes that still stand out today. The storytelling moves at a brisk pace, with episodes working as both small fables and parts of a larger arc. By far, it’s one of the most creative shows TV has ever produced.

Critics loved it, and some viewers did too, but it never caught on with the majority. Part of that was because the tone was hard to categorize: sweet but dark, funny but tragic, light yet full of emotion. Many people didn’t know what to expect, and drop-offs happened quickly, leading to its cancellation. Plus, it aired at a time when more “colorful” shows weren’t taken seriously, which contributed to its underappreciation. If it launched today, Pushing Daisies would be an instant cult hit. Even so, the show has aged incredibly well and now serves almost as a masterclass in telling fantastic, original stories without losing heart.

1) Carnivàle

Before HBO became synonymous with massive hits, it was willing to take bigger risks — and Carnivàle is the perfect example. The series is set during the Great Depression and follows a traveling carnival caught up in a battle between divine and demonic forces. It’s strange, symbolic, and incredibly atmospheric, with a mythology that feels like it came straight out of a dream. One of the standout elements is the breathtaking visual design: dusty landscapes and meticulously detailed sets. For fans of dense fantasy, the mythology is built the same way, full of symbols and mysteries. It’s not an easy watch, demanding attention, but it’s fascinating for how it makes you think about destiny, faith, and morality.

Unfortunately, what made the show great also worked against it: Carnivàle was too dense for audiences at the time. Its slower pace and persistent mystery didn’t keep viewers hooked, and it was canceled before its planned conclusion, leaving many loose ends. Even so, the series influenced how fantasy stories can be told on TV: it manages to feel epic without big battles, immersive without heavy CGI, and atmospheric without losing narrative coherence. If there’s a definition of “you forgot how amazing this was,” this is it.

Have you watched any of these shows? Which other ones do you think are unfairly underrated? Let us know in the comments!