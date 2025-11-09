Crash Bandicoot Comeback Rumors Ignite After New Leak

A new rumor has surfaced, sparking excitement among Crash Bandicoot fans, thanks to a leak. The Crash Bandicoot franchise has been around since the first title dropped on the PlayStation in 1996. Like Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog, Crash has become iconic of the system, and he’s also branched out from platformers into other genres. He’s been made available for handheld systems, and, as of writing, there have been a total of 23 games in the franchise, with the latest, Crash Team Rumble, released on consoles in 2023. Thanks to a new leak, it looks like the little bandicoot is ready for a comeback.

Redditor Jaccblacc203 revealed that Beenox, a leading developer of Crash Bandicoot games, posted an image of Crash on a kart racer before quickly removing it in early November 2025. Beenox is the same team that worked on Brash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, so the image suggests a new racing game may be on the horizon. The fact that it was only on the site for a short time before being inexplicably removed has led more than a few to hope that the next Crash Bandicoot title will be from his hit kart racing series.

Crash Bandicoot Devs Enticed Fans With a Pic of the Iconic Character in a Kart

Image courtesy of Activision

The picture that Beenox posted on its X account remained only briefly, and the artwork was reminiscent of one of Activision’s best games, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which is not a racing game. This is the main reason why the image is giving fans hope, as Beenox’s work on the title, as well as Nitro-Fueled, has led many to assume the next game will fall within the kart racing genre. As of writing, Beenox has replaced the image with one promoting Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and there’s no direct mention of a Crash title.

The same is true of Beenox’s website, which showcases its most recent AAA titles and is essentially a landing page for the company. That leaves the next potential Crash Bandicoot game entirely in the realm of speculation. Beenox’s social media manager could have mistakenly thrown up a picture that has nothing to do with a game that’s in development, or it could have been a tease of what’s to come. As of writing, only the developers know for sure, and it’s not as if they’re discussing the leaked image, making it even more tantalizing.

The image that includes the Crash pix is a compilation of Beenox’s work throughout its 25-year history, so it’s certainly possible that it’s honoring a previous title. Still, while that’s a reasonable assumption, the art style differs from Nitro-Fueled, and it also includes games known to be in active development, such as the forthcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, set for release on November 13, 2025. Since that’s on the image among the others, there’s hope that Beenox is working on a new title in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, but only time will tell.

