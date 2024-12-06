George R.R. Martin Addresses Winds of Winter Delays With Cryptic Response

It seems that George R. R. Martin is unlikely to finish the Game of Thrones saga. It’s worth mentioning that this was only implied since the writer didn’t exactly make it clear what to expect in his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He admitted to being years behind on writing the sixth book and also mentioned that people are already resigned to the fact that he’ll probably pass away before he finishes it. Last year, he tried to calm fans’ nerves when they found out he had met with his publisher not long ago.

Martin, who admitted in 2023 that he had only finished 1,100 pages of writing and that it would be a lengthy book, even expressed surprise at himself for taking so long to complete it. “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time,” he said to THR. Even so, he still emphasized that The Winds of Winter remains his main focus. “But that’s still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!”

The author had previously revealed that once the book was finished, there would be a major announcement. On several occasions, he expressed frustration with the pressure from fans, even asking them to stop asking about the progress. These days, he seems to be handling the situation with more ease, perhaps because he’s coming to terms with the idea that the story may not truly have an end. It’s worth mentioning that The Winds of Winter wouldn’t be the final chapter, and the saga would only conclude with a subsequent book titled A Dream of Spring.

The fact is, it’s really hard to trust Martin’s words, especially since he also had previously announced that he wouldn’t work on anything else until he finished the sixth book in the Game of Thrones saga. However, during this time, Fire & Blood was published and even managed to inspire a TV spin-off. In any case, he admitted that he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, which gives some hope – if there’s any left in the fandom.

Martin is currently focusing on some of the works of his late friend Howard Waldrop, a writer whose stories he has financed adaptations for. It seems that Martin’s involvement in the audiovisual world has contributed to the delay in his own writing, as he got wrapped up in the production of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. He acknowledges that his progress hasn’t been as fast as he’d hoped. It’s also worth noting that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the new spin-off in the universe, is set to be released in 2025, with Martin also serving as an executive producer. At least it’s expected to be shorter than the others.

When it comes to him, fans have long since learned to take a lot of what he says with a grain of salt, especially since he’s been promising the release of Winds of Winter for over a decade now. And if even the author isn’t sure about the future, how can anyone find hope again? One thing is certain – Game of Thrones fans are pretty much used to it by now, especially considering the long delays in producing the series too. There’s not much that can be done.