A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ 8 Major Characters, Ranked

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms introduces new characters to HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise, and the best of them are already cementing themselves as iconic figures. While we won’t see many familiar faces in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 — at least not if it follows The Sworn Sword novella closely — the series’ major players showcase so much depth in its first six episodes that it’d be a shame if they never returned. With showrunner Ira Parker’s ambitious 15-season plan, I’m holding out hope.

At the very least, we’ll see Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg again. And they’ll carry the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 with them, as well as the people they met. The major characters from the first six episodes range from cruel and unlikable to relatable and complex. And the best among them are poised to become as recognizable and widely loved as Game of Thrones‘ greatest characters after a few more seasons. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1.

8) Aerion Targaryen

Of all the major characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Season 1, Prince Aerion Targaryen is easily the least likable. Although his brother, Daeron, suggests there’s some depth to him, we don’t see proof of that on-screen. It’s clear that his behavior is, at least in part, due to the declining influence of House Targaryen. Actor Finn Bennett even confirmed as much. And that nuance makes Aerion slightly more interesting, though it’s not explored enough to rank him higher. He’s a decent villain in the sense that he evokes anger and disgust — a testament to the writing and Bennett’s performance. However, he’s far from the most well-rounded character in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms…and he’s certainly not the most entertaining or relatable.

7) Maekar I Targaryen

Prince Maekar I Targaryen initially seems as detestable as Aerion, but A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Season 1 finale proves he’s a far more interesting character. Maekar shows a level of depth that’s genuinely intriguing, even if it doesn’t make him more likable. His guilt over Baelor’s fate and concerns about his children strike exactly the right balance. They give him the humanity that’s missing from so many of Game of Thrones‘ worst characters, making him feel like a realistic figure. It’s a shame we don’t see more of Maekar throughout Season 1, but Sam Spruell does an incredible job with the scenes we do get.

6) Raymun Fossoway

Raymun Fossoway may not be as layered as Maekar or even Aerion, but he proves himself a genuinely decent person in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 — and he deserves credit for that. Raymun starts the season as a squire for his cousin, but he soon proves a more honorable man than Ser Steffon. He’s also a better friend to Dunk. Loyalty like his is a rarity in the Seven (Nine?) Kingdoms, and it’s nice that he gets a happy ending when all is said and done. Raymun’s journey isn’t as thought-provoking or entertaining as most of the other characters’, but sometimes, the simplest figures are the easiest to root for. It’s not enough to rank him higher than more prominent players, but it moves him towards the middle of the list.

5) Baelor Targaryen

Prince Baelor Targaryen proves there are reasonable — and even honorable — royals in Westeros, becoming an unexpected advocate for Dunk. There’s some debate over whether his true interests lie with the reputation of House Targaryen or stem from a genuine sense of morality. Ultimately, the fact that his motives aren’t clear makes him a more realistic figure. He can be (and likely is) concerned with both things, and being able to balance those values would make him a good leader. It certainly makes his death in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms more tragic. Baelor is an easy character to root for and raises interesting conversations with his arc. Unfortunately, he fails to rank higher, as he’s fairly grounded and consistent…making him a tad less interesting than the show’s more flawed heroes.

4) Ser Arlan of Pennytree

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms digs deeper into Ser Arlan of Pennytree’s character than George R.R. Martin’s books, and that’s a highlight of its first season. However, since the final shot sees Ser Arlan parting ways with Dunk and Egg, it’s unclear if Dunk’s mentor will continue to haunt the narrative going forward. Even if he doesn’t, what we see of him leaves an impression. He’s the prime example of writing a figure with layers. Ser Arlan has redeeming qualities, and those are the parts of him that Dunk remembers and looks up to. However, he’s not traditionally heroic. He’s portrayed as deeply flawed and eccentric. It’s a blend of attributes that makes him as entertaining as he is intriguing. He’s not as magnetic as one other character — or the show’s leads — but he’s up there all the same.

3) Lyonel Baratheon

As far as supporting characters go, Lyonel Baratheon absolutely steals the show in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. That can be chalked up to his expanded role from The Hedge Knight, as well as Daniel Ings’ captivating performance. Lyonel is massively entertaining, bringing great comic relief to the Game of Thrones spinoff. However, certain comments make it obvious that he has a darker side — and although he shouldn’t appear in Season 2, I hope the show eventually gets to examine it. Lyonel masters the balancing act any supporting player must, hooking viewers with his charm and raising enough questions to leave them wanting more. Naturally, he doesn’t get as much development as the series’ two main stars. Still, it’s impressive how high up he ranks.

2) Aegon “Egg” Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ leads have to take the top two spots, and I’d place Egg slightly below Dunk…at least for now. Dexter Sol Ansell’s performance makes that a difficult choice, as he brings Egg to life with such energy and charm. He’s equally capable of capturing the character’s deepest insecurities and resentments, something the finale underscores. Given more time, I think that Egg could potentially top this list. The talent is there, as is the writing. Unfortunately, the events of Season 1 favor Dunk’s growth more than Egg’s. Even then, it’s a truly close call. It’s rare to see a kid portrayed with such excellent nuance without sacrificing that childlike wonder.

1) Ser Duncan the Tall

Based on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 alone, Ser Duncan the Tall has to be the best character. For one, he’s the relatable hero the Game of Thrones franchise so desperately needs. He embodies the good intentions and knightly values that make viewers want to root for any good fantasy lead. However, there are strong hints that he’s forgone such things, especially in his pursuit of becoming a knight. That makes him all the more human, and it could lead to interesting revelations down the line. Peter Claffey conveys Dunk’s heroic qualities impressively, and he captures his awkward demeanor and naivety just as well. He’s just as lovable as Egg, though I’d argue Dunk undergoes more hardship and growth in Season 1, landing him slightly above his squire.

