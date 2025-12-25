5 Seasons in, Netflix’s Returning Comedy Show is Officially A Hit with 13.5 Million Views

Netflix has released more than just a few binge-worthy shows over the years, but subscribers just can’t seem to stop watching this five-season comedy following its return to the platform earlier this month. The streamer’s top 10 series are always shifting, but this week saw one of its biggest titles become an instant streaming hit and climb nearly all the way to the top of the charts with big viewership numbers.

Emily in Paris, Netflix’s hit romantic comedy drama that first debuted in 2020, is back on the streaming charts following its Season 5 debut on December 18th. With 13.5 million views, the series was the second-most-watched English-language show on Netflix for the week of December 15th through December 21st. The series, starring Lily Collins as an aspiring marketing executive who lands a dream job in Paris, garnered a whopping 78 million hours viewed during that period and only falls behind Man Vs. Baby on the chart after that miniseries starring the legendary Rowan Atkinson racked up 14.6 million views. It’s even outpaced all seasons of Stranger Things, which fill up five spots on the Top 10 chart ahead of the upcoming series finale.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Is the Most Divisive Season Yet

Emily in Paris’ current chart-topping success isn’t much of a surprise. The series has consistently been an undeniably massive hit for the streamer, with its fun, escapist, and campy story proving to be a guilty pleasure for Netflix subscribers that has helped it rank high in viewership. In fact, all seasons of the series have hit the Netflix Top 10 globally, even if critic and audience consensus has been mixed, and Season 5 is no different.

The show’s return to the charts comes as Emily in Paris Season 5 has scored dual series-best and series-low scores on Rotten Tomatoes. While previous seasons of the show have only notched critic scores in the 60% range, with Season 2 charting the lowest with a 58%, Season 5 managed to raise its 56% critics’ score debut to 79%, an all-time best for the hit series. The audience consensus hasn’t been quite as good, though, and ultimately paints a different picture. With just a rotten 35% audience rating, Season 5 is Emily in Paris’ lowest-rated season yet. While audiences and some critics slammed the lack of character development, repetitive and weak plot, and some continuity errors, The Wrap’s Amber Dowling said Season 5 “does what the series is meant to do best: Provide a fashion-forward and romantic escape with absurd moments, likeable characters and good intentions.”

Although Emily in Paris hasn’t yet secured a Season 6 renewal, with its chart-topping success and high critic approval in Season 5, another season seems likely. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos even hinted at a Season 6 renewal during the streamer’s Q3 earnings call in October and lauded the show to Variety as “incredible” and a “global sensation.”

