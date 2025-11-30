Injured WWE Superstar Makes Stunning Return (And Just Cost A Champion Their Title)

There were several questions going into WWE Survivor Series, including which teams would emerge victorious in their WarGames matches and who would leave with Championship gold, as there were two key opportunities for new Champions to be crowned. There was also the possibility that someone could return to the fold during the event, and that’s exactly what happened, as an injured superstar made their long-awaited return to the ring, and that return cost a Champion their Title.

After the Women’s WarGames match, it was time for John Cena’s penultimate appearance in WWE, which would have Cena defending his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. During the course of their match, Mysterio got help from all of his Judgement Day allies, but the biggest surprise was when Liv Morgan made her return from injury and subsequently helped Mysterio take down Cena, making Mysterio an Intercontinental Champion once more.

Mysterio started out the match with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez by his side, and at one point, Mysterio faked an injury and allowed Rodriguez and Perez to hit Cena with a Tejana Bomb and a Pop Rox. That was still not enough to keep him down, and neither was a run-in from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after Cena accidentally knocked out the referee. Cena survived all of it, and yet it was the unexpected return of Morgan that ultimately cost him the Title.

Morgan came out and ran into the ring to confront Mysterio, and while she was smiling, there was something off about her reaction to Dominik. That’s when she slapped him and knocked him to the mat, and that caused the crowd and Cena to go into shock. Then Morgan leapt into Cena’s arms and was all smiles, but as the camera zoomed closer, her expression changed. She then quickly kicked Cena right in the groin and ran to grab the Title. Mysterio then hit Cena with a 619 and Morgan clocked Cena with the Title. Morgan then got the referee up to count as Mysterio hit the Frog Splash into a cover, and Mysterio walked away with the win.

It was all a ruse to fool Cena, and Mysterio ultimately walked away with the Championship once again. Now it remains to be seen what Morgan’s reaction to the rest of the Judgement Day locker room will be, as Rodriguez has formed a friendship with Perez during Morgan’s time away, and the rest of the group has also embraced her. Even Mysterio has done so to a degree, so we’ll have to wait and see how that all goes.

Morgan has been out of action since June of this year after she suffered a separated shoulder during a match. Morgan had to miss Evolution as a result, but Judgement Day didn’t vacate the Titles, as Perez would step in to help the group retain them. Recent rumors had suggested that Morgan might return at the Royal Rumble, but thankfully, she’s already back in action, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her moving forward.

