WWE Powerhouse Takes Gnarly Fall At WarGames (But There Seems To Be Good News)

WWE had a number of Championships and bragging rights on the line at Survivor Series, and after three thrilling matches, it was time for the Men’s WarGames match to close out the event. The match was between the babyface team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso and the heel team of Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, one of the group’s powerhouse stars took a gnarly fall that could have resulted in a serious injury, but thankfully, he seems to be okay.

Early on in the Men’s WarGames match, it was Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre taking on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes got Breakker up on his shoulders, and Punk then delivered a clothesline from the second rope on Breakker, sending Breakker to the mat. Breakker ended up falling right on the back of his neck, and it looked awful.

God I hope Bron Breakker is okay. That landing was NASTY!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/kH3ywWIueP — Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) November 30, 2025

People on social media started sharing the clip and asking if Breakker was okay, as he could be seen reaching his hand towards his head as if he was stunned a bit. @JHWreporter shared a video of athletic trainers checking on Breakker after the rough spot, and at least from those early assessments, Breakker seems okay, which is wonderful news.

Athletic trainers checking on Bron Breakker after that electric chair spot. Looks like Bron is good to finish the match. pic.twitter.com/l3OcI7AAcR — James H. Williams | USA Today (@JHWreporter) November 30, 2025

Breakker would go on to continue and finish the match, and was featured in a number of other big spots throughout, including the match’s ending. That would suggest everything is okay, but no one will really know until there’s a longer medical assessment is done. We wish Breakker all the best and hope he’s 100% soon.

Breakker has been on a standout run as part of The Vision, which he was brought into by Seth Rollins after his surprise move at WrestleMania. Rollins and Paul Heyman would then recruit Bron Breakker to join the group as his resident powerhouse. Soon after it was revealed there was one more member to join the fray, as Bronson Reed made a surprise appearance to aid their cause.

Since then, things have changed dramatically due to an injury suffered by Rollins, as he had to have surgery and thus had to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. That led to a betrayal by Breakker to take over the group, and Breakker, Reed, and Heyman have been doing pretty well in the aftermath. That story will likely continue until Rollins returns, and he’s not going to be happy about it.

