10 Best Episodes Of Quantum Leap

The ‘80s and ‘90s were a really interesting time for those of us who were around, a time when people had to imagine what kind of technological sorcery the future held in store for us. Now, we carry computers around in our pockets and talk to friends and family members on our video phones via access to something called the Internet. At present, we are living many of the technological advancements that programming from years past could only imagine. Quantum Leap is a program from that area that imagined plenty of fantastical future-based inventions, some of which are now facts of life, and others, like time travel, which to the best of our knowledge have not yet been achieved.

The show was must-see TV from the late ‘80s when it debuted through the mid-‘90s when it went off the air. It remains a cultural touchstone for many of us who experienced its inaugural run. In fact, the program’s popularity saw the series return to the air for a short-lived remake in 2022. Though the reimagining was a nice return to form, most fans agree that the original has the edge. With an undying appreciation for this classic sci-fi series in mind, we are now gearing up to look back on 10 of the best episodes of Quantum Leap.

1) “Killin’ Time” (Season 5, Episode 5)

This episode catches up with the time-displaced lead character Sam (Scott Bakula) as he leaps into the body of escaped murderer Leon Styles (Cameron Dye). Sam is particularly nonplussed about this assignment as his trusty holographic sidekick, Al (Dean Stockwell), is nowhere in sight. Adding to the intensity of the setup, the real Leon has flown the coup and is no longer confined in the Waiting Room, a holding chamber in Sam’s futuristic timeline where those whose consciousness he temporarily overtakes are normally staged. In that future timeline, Al is frantically searching for a missing Leon, for without him, Sam will be unable to make his next leap.

Fans connected with this episode for deviating from the standard formula, making Sam strike out on his own, as well as for its ever-present baseline of tension and the way the episode deftly blends action and thriller tropes. It’s always a pleasant surprise to see an episodic series break from expectation, which is one big reason this episode makes the cut.

2) “A Leap for Lisa” (Season 4, Episode 22)

The final episode of Season 4 remains a standout for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the imaginative setup that sees leading man Sam jumping into a past version of his holographic counterpart, Al. This is another episode that eschewed convention, thought outside the box, and dared to do something different. It’s no great surprise that “A Leap for Lisa” is still so fondly remembered after all this time.

The premise unfolds effectively, only giving the viewer bits and pieces of information at the onset to preserve some of the twists. On that note, there are a few reasons Sam doesn’t initially realize he’s in Al’s body. For one, this is a younger version of Al (played by Jamie Walters). Additionally, this timeline catches up with Al during his tenure as a Navy man when he went by the nickname Bingo. We eventually learn that young Al stands accused of a murder he didn’t commit and Sam must subsequently work to prove Bingo’s innocence. The only catch is that Al’s alibi involves a clandestine affair with a married woman.

3) “A Little Miracle” (Season 3, Episode 10)

This series installment finds Sam leaping into the consciousness of Reginald Pearson (Milan Nicksic), a ruthless developer with no track record of empathy and no obvious concern for the greater good. This late-December episode has a seasonal spin, taking its cues from the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, with Reginald stepping in for Scrooge, and Al and Sam playing a variation of the ghosts who help Scrooge get in touch with his humanity.

This installment has a poignant emotional core, in addition to daring to be different. It’s nice to see an episodic series break from convention, particularly around the holiday season. Who doesn’t love a bit of holiday cheer? Quantum Leap fans sure do. This Season 3 episode remains a beloved entry to this day!

4) “Future Boy” (Season 3, Episode 13)

In “Future Boy,” Sam leaps into the consciousness of an actor (Matt Marfoglia) who plays Future Boy, the sidekick to Captain Galaxy (Richard Herd), on a 1950s super hero program. Moe Stein, the civilian identity of the Captain Galaxy character, experiences mental illness, accordingly, Sam is sent in to save Moe’s life by preventing him from unintentionally killing himself in the process of hopping aboard a train.

This scenario feels much like if Sam leaped in Burt Ward’s Robin from the classic Batman series from the 1960s (without the need for any pesky licensing agreements). That’s an outside-the-box setup that works remarkably well, delivering a hefty helping of imagination. Add to that a relatively nuanced portrayal of mental health struggles and you’ve got an episode that stands out from the pack and stands the test of time.

5) “M.I.A” (Season 2, Episode 22)

“M.I.A.” is the much-beloved Season 2 finale. Sam’s host body for this episode is police detective Jake Rawlins (Doug Bauer). We first catch up with him on assignment as he’s undercover (in stereotypically female clothing and heavy makeup). Al ultimately tells Sam that he’s there to prevent a woman called Beth (Susan Diol) from falling in love with an attorney while her husband is M.IA. It turns out that Al and Beth were married and Al is the husband who returned from his detainment to find that Beth had remarried. Interestingly enough, Sam isn’t there to prevent Beth from remarrying, rather than to protect Jake’s partner, Officer Skaggs, from an untimely death.

This episode gives the viewer a glimpse into a core characters past, which is a rare treat for fans of the series. This installment is beloved by viewers, at least in part because it tends to illicit a strong emotional response seeing the heartache Al endured, but also watching as he ultimately makes peace with his fate. ”M.I.A.” gives viewers a moving view into Al’s harrowing experience as a prisoner of war, as well as the emotional toll the ordeal took on his wife at the time.

6) “Jimmy” (Season 2, Episode 8)

“Jimmy” tackles some important themes and does so fairly respectfully for a series that launched in 1989. This episode follows Sam as he steps into the skin of a young man called Jimmy (Brad Silverman) whose brother, Frank (John D’Aquino), and sister-in-law, Connie (Laura Harrington), are debating whether or not they should institutionalize him because of his developmental disability. Sam goes to work helping Jimmy maintain his autonomy and helps Jimmy’s friends and family see past what makes Jimmy different to all of the things that make him just like anyone else.

Fans really connected with the inclusive messaging of this standout episode. Even though inclusivity wasn’t as widely encouraged in 1989 when this installment aired, the series gets a lot right. This episode also reveals that Al’s younger sister, who also had a developmental disability, died in an institution. “Jimmy” emerged as a fan favorite early in the show’s run and thanks to the profound impact it left, the character even makes a return appearance in a future season. More on that coming right up!

7) “Deliver Us From Evil” (Season 5, Episode 7)

This Season 5 episode stands out for a couple of reasons. It brings back the fan-favorite character Jimmy and mixes things up by introducing Al and Sam’s antagonistic counterparts, the Evil Leapers. “Deliver Us From Evil” sees Sam jumping back into Jimmy’s consciousness, but this time he’s on the scene to help save Frank and Connie from a potential divorce. There’s a profound sense of urgency behind the mission once again because Sam knows that an impending separation might put Jimmy in danger of institutionalization.

This marks the first episode to feature the Evil Leapers, a class of characters who serve a similar function to Sam and Al, but have far less altruistic intentions. In this Season 5 outing, Sam meets fellow Leaper, Alia (Renée Coleman), who has a holographic counterpart in Zoey (Carolyn Seymour). The purpose of the mission pivots when Sam learns of the presence of the Evil Leapers, making this an episode that harkens back to a celebrated episode and introduces a crucial Season 5 plot point.

8) “The Leap Back” (Season 4, Episode 1)

You may be seeing a theme here, installments from this episodic series that break from convention and branch out from expectations have a much higher probability of resonating. Natch, “The Leap Back,” which sees Al and Sam swapping places after lighting strikes them, fits the bill and remains a widely beloved entry in the show’s canon.

In addition to mixing things up, this episode also gives the audience some added context on the timeline from which Al and Sam originate, IE: the future. Just in case the details are hazy, Al is a hologram projected from the future who usually isn’t present in true physical form. This episode gives viewers a look at super-computer Ziggy, which is a pivotal part of the leaping process, along with an introduction to some of Al’s contemporaries.

9) “Shock Theater” (Season 3, Ep22)

The Season 3 finale sees Sam leaping into the body of an institutionalized patient’s body right as an unethical orderly delivers a harmful dose of electric shock therapy. From there, Sam begins channeling the essence of people he has helped previously.

The unusual setting and the recurrence of previous characters set this episode apart. Bakula shows ample range as he plays a multitude of different people over the course of a single episode. Fans and critics alike hold this installment in high regard, so much so that Bakula scored a Golden Globe Award for his performance.

10) “The Leap Home” (Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2)

This two-part episode gives the audience a glimpse into Sam’s past when he jumps into his adolescent self at a pivotal moment. Al tasks him with replaying a championship basketball game that his team lost in the hopes of helping several of his classmates secure a better future for themselves.

This two-part installment is a poignant fan favorite that helps give Sam some additional depth. Sam finds himself conflicted, unsure if he wants to win the game because he’s mighty keen to stay where he is and enjoy time with family members who are quite content and still among the living. If he completes the objective, he will leap and move on to the next assignment. It’s moving to see the internal struggle, something Bakula handles with aplomb. Perhaps the most touching moment of this particular arc is the sequence where Sam sings John Lennon’s “Imagine” to his sister.

Now that you’ve perused our picks for the top 10 episodes of Quantum Leap, it’s your turn to weigh in. Let us know which of the aforementioned episodes resonate with you after all these years.