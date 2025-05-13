10 Best Stranger Things Characters Ranked

Considered one of the best series ever, Stranger Things has been around for almost a decade. Since its debut in 2016, the Netflix show has built a rich and detailed universe, where not only the plot captures your attention, but also the individual stories of each character. With some coming and going, while others became more deeply involved in the story, it was easy to get attached to them and their arcs, especially since each one’s development was always well-crafted and noticeable. But if you take into account the first seasons leading up to the final chapter (set to premiere later this year), some characters truly stood out and gained almost unanimous recognition from the audience.

Among many, here are the 10 best characters from Stranger Things who stood out for their remarkable construction and development, played an essential role in the plot, and demonstrated overall relevance throughout the series.

10) Lucas Sinclair

netflix

The voice of reason. Lucas Sinclair never had much screen time to win over fans, especially since he was often the one in the group who preferred not to confront the supernatural situations and events unfolding in Hawkins. As the skeptic, he is pragmatic and distrustful. But Season 4 helped change that and gave him a journey of growth. His initial distrust (even toward Eleven) has, over time, transformed into unwavering courage and loyalty. This evolution is particularly clear when he becomes one of Max’s main defenders (if not the most important one), especially during the confrontations with Vecna.

But the truth is, he’s often underestimated. Few remember, but it was Lucas who, with his quick thinking, came up with the idea of using fireworks to fight the Mind Flayer in Season 3. Also, his focus on acceptance and popularity might annoy some viewers, but it adds layers of complexity and accurately reflects the internal struggles and challenges teens face in their search for identity.

9) Mike Wheeler

netflix

Mike Wheeler isn’t exactly the audience’s favorite; that’s a fact. But leaving him off this list would be to overlook his crucial role as the leader of the group since the early seasons of Stranger Things. He has courage, empathy, and determination, as well as unwavering loyalty in the search for Will, especially in the first season. Perhaps as he grows and matures, the potential he had seems to fade, especially with his focus on his feelings for Eleven, but he serves as another example of the emotional turmoil that all teenagers experience during this stage of life. Mike might come across as a little cold, but that’s clearly because he doesn’t always know how to handle certain issues, like Will’s behavior towards him.

In short, he’s a faithful representation of the transition from childhood to adolescence, grappling with love, friendship, and responsibility. To exclude him from the list of the best characters in the series would be to ignore all these complex aspects that make him feel more real. Besides, in terms of plot, Mike is Eleven’s constant support. In many moments, if Mike weren’t there to encourage her and remind her of her strength, the story we know might have turned out very differently.

8) Nancy Wheeler

netflix

It’s fascinating to watch the core group of older teenagers transition into adulthood, as this is perhaps where the audience finds the most relatable connection. Nancy Wheeler is one of the best-developed characters in Stranger Things, marking a significant shift from an ordinary teenager to a determined and courageous young woman. Initially presented as a typical high school student caught up in a love triangle, she quickly distinguishes herself by actively engaging in the investigation into the supernatural events in Hawkins. Her determination to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her friend Barb and Will leads her to confront the dangers of the Upside Down, showcasing a bravery that defies the traditional expectations of female characters in horror series.

In the plot, her role is also essential to the investigation. Stranger Things revolves around mystery, and Nancy is someone relentlessly determined to uncover the truth – fearlessly. However, her relevance extends beyond her heroic actions, as she embodies the fight for justice and equality, challenging stereotypes along the way. Nancy is the epitome of female empowerment in every sense, not only because of her courage but also because she tackles professional challenges, such as sexism in the workplace. She truly is an inspiring character.

7) Max Mayfield

netflix

The series demands targets, and Max Mayfield was one of them. However, that’s not why she’s one of the best characters. Resilience is her middle name, especially since we’ve seen her dramatic depth from the moment she first appeared. When she joins the group, she brings a fresh perspective and energy that becomes essential from the second season onward, largely because she plays a significant role in Eleven’s personal growth. But what’s particularly interesting is watching her evolution, which is rooted in her troubled relationship with her half-brother Billy.

In Season 4, Max undergoes a powerful emotional journey as she navigates the grief of Billy’s death and the isolation stemming from her trauma. This storyline resonates with the audience, particularly during the battle against Vecna, which gave us one of Stranger Things‘ most unforgettable moments with the song “Running Up That Hill.” Max has certainly become one of the most beloved characters, but it’s her vulnerability that makes her so relatable, paired with a quiet strength that is equally powerful. She has become a symbol of emotional courage, facing her inner demons while helping others confront theirs.

6) Will Byers

netflix

Will Byers is extremely important to the show, largely because there is no series without him. It’s his disappearance in the first season that drives the entire narrative, but that alone doesn’t make him the best character. His development is essential, not only because his connection to the Upside Down is key to the emergence and unfolding of various mysteries, but also because it makes him perhaps the most emotionally complex character of all. Will carries invisible scars, and what’s most intriguing is that these scars come from his possession by the Mind Flayer, as well as from his constant sense of displacement.

While his friends move forward into adolescence, Will remains stuck between the past and the present, struggling to preserve the bonds that define him. He’s sensitive, introspective, and the kind of character that makes the audience want to protect him at all costs. So far, he’s played a key role in some specific moments, like understanding the true danger of the enemy, but overall, it feels like Stranger Things is building toward giving him the visibility and significance he deserves at just the right moment. He is undoubtedly a key player, but up until now, his evolution has been quiet, shaped with extreme caution, and hasn’t yet made the kind of impact that stands out. Only time will tell if he stays in this position on the list or if he rises to the top.

5) Joyce Byers

netflix

It’s surreal how Joyce Byers does absolutely everything for her children, making her journey a testament to courage, maternal instinct, and truly inspiring determination. From the very first season, when Will disappears, she shows unshakeable faith in her intuition, even when everyone in town is skeptical. One of the most memorable moments in the series is when she communicates with Will through Christmas lights, a gesture that highlights her refusal to accept the impossible – and that’s what makes her one of the best characters in the show. Over the seasons, she faces several losses, including that of Bob, and battles dangerous creatures from the Upside Down, but she never puts the safety of her family and loved ones at risk.

What’s even more compelling is the evolution of her partnership with Hopper, which transforms from a tense collaboration to a relationship grounded in trust and affection. This dynamic is one of the most heartwarming aspects of her journey. Joyce’s strength shines through in her relentless efforts, like when she travels to the Soviet Union to rescue Hopper. Beyond that, her decisions consistently favor acceptance, positioning her as the emotional center of the series – the safe haven for characters who are, at heart, just children and teenagers in need of care. Her choice to adopt Eleven after Hopper’s apparent death is a perfect example of this.

4) Dustin Henderson

netflix

To face Vecna and the Upside Down, logic and strategy are key – and that’s where Dustin Henderson shines, but not in a boring way. It’s no surprise that he’s a fan favorite. With his charisma, humor, and unwavering loyalty, he’s exactly the kind of friend everyone would want to have. His curiosity and technical knowledge are essential to unraveling mysteries and tackling threats. On top of that, Dustin has a natural mediating personality that helps keep the group united during times of conflict. His relationship with Steve is one of the best aspects of the show, and his bond with Eddie in Season 4 is both beautiful and emotional.

But what truly makes Dustin indispensable to the plot is his courage and, most importantly, his initiative. His ability to think on his feet and act under pressure is crucial in countless situations. Throughout the series, he proves himself to be a true hero – not only because of his intelligence and bravery but also because of his humanity and heart. It’s this combination that makes him a vital part of Stranger Things, almost as if he were the one character that feels truly complete. Even though the plot thrives on a group dynamic, Dustin is the kind of character the audience wouldn’t mind seeing take center stage. He’s the comic relief, but also responsible for some of the most significant moments in the narrative.

3) Eleven

netflix

Eleven is undeniably the central character in Stranger Things, but she falls behind some of the others on this list because, in many ways, she is just that – the hero. She fights the villain, closes season arcs, and embodies the heroine, but at times, she doesn’t have as much depth as some of her peers. Despite her powerful narrative beginnings, her journey often revolves around the same central themes: losing and regaining her powers, uncovering her past, and battling the enemy. However, her transformation from a traumatized child into someone incredibly powerful is a testament to her strength, and it’s not just her abilities that shape this journey. It’s also the emotional connections she forms over time – with Mike, Hopper, and later, Max. These relationships give her the depth and humanity that make her more than just a superpowered individual.

Though her development may be less multifaceted than others, Eleven undeniably has moments of pure emotion and impact that have left a lasting mark on Stranger Things. Her arc can feel cyclical, but the intensity with which she confronts each challenge keeps her as one of the story’s core pillars. Her presence is essential to the balance of the story, and she remains the embodiment of hope. Even in her vulnerability, she symbolizes resistance, and that resonates deeply with the audience.

2) Steve Harrington

netflix

Steve Harrington is undeniably the best-constructed and most developed character in Stranger Things. His evolution is nothing short of remarkable, especially when you look at his journey from the first season, where he was the stereotypical “bad boy” popular guy, to becoming an empathetic and protective hero. Initially self-centered and superficial, he begins a path of redemption after recognizing his mistakes, particularly in relation to Nancy and Jonathan. This transformation is so powerful that it quickly won over fans, marking the start of a much deeper and meaningful character arc. Personal growth for Steve becomes evident when he distances himself from toxic friendships and takes responsibility for his actions. Also, his relationship with Dustin is one of the most captivating dynamics in the show, and it perfectly illustrates his sincerity and willingness to change.

His courage and loyalty shine in crucial moments, especially when protecting the younger members of the group. Besides, his evolving partnership with Robin, which becomes more prominent in Season 3, further humanizes him, showcasing his emotional depth and ability to accept and support others unconditionally. Steve has faced all kinds of challenges along the way, but he has consistently proven his worth, making a full 180 in a way that never felt forced. He’s undoubtedly one of the coolest character developments in TV history.

1) Jim Hopper

netflix

At first, Jim Hopper doesn’t seem like a character who will win over the audience, but it’s precisely his complexity that makes him such a standout. In Stranger Things, he starts off as a cynical, alcoholic, disillusioned, and traumatized police officer who hides his flaws well. However, as the series progresses, he evolves into an incredibly protective and admirable hero. It takes time to fully understand the tragedy behind his personal history, but once it’s revealed, people can’t help but feel sympathy for him. His journey toward redemption is swift, beginning with his decision to investigate Will’s disappearance, but what truly makes him compelling is that, even as he redeems himself, his flaws remain. His hesitation and cynicism are consistent throughout, adding a layer of realism and relatability to his character.

The turning point in his arc comes at just the right moment, when he, along with the audience, realizes the depth of his fear of losing those he loves, like Eleven and Joyce. His tough, sometimes overbearing behavior towards the daughter he adopts may seem harsh, but it’s also what makes him incredibly human and shows his unconditional love, which transcends any blood ties. Watching his entire journey, filled with insecurities he constantly tries to hide, is both heartbreaking and beautiful. On top of that, his courage and leadership shine through in pivotal moments, such as when he faces Russian agents and Upside Down creatures like the Demogorgon in Season 4. In the end, Hopper represents the very essence of humanity – someone who, despite their imperfections and fears, is willing to risk everything for the people they love, proving that true strength often lies in embracing vulnerability.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.