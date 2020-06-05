13 Reasons Why Has Come to an End on Netflix

✖

The end has arrived. Netflix announced last year that its immensely popular and highly-controversial teen series 13 Reasons Why would be returning for its fourth and final season in 2020. That time has now arrived, which means that the final season of 13 Reasons Why is available to stream on Netflix. The new installment consists of 10 total episodes, three less than the previous seasons. However, the series finale is pretty massive in size, running as long as a feature-length movie. You can stream the final season in its entirety right now.

This is a bittersweet moment for fans, as the series is ending after just four seasons. That said, the original story of 13 Reasons Why was told in just the first season, so it's a small miracle that the show has gone on for as long as it has.

Dylan Minnette and the rest of the core cast return for this final season from creator Brian Yorkey. The controversial drama series has changed quite a lot since its first season aired in 2017, and now fans will get to see how it all comes to an end.

As the main characters of 13 Reasons Why look ahead to graduating from Liberty High School, they must deal with one last secret that could change the course of their futures. The cast of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

You can read the official logline for the new season below.

"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."

