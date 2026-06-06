Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Hit Praised by Stephen King Officially Passes a Streaming Milestone

Stephen King is someone who has no problem lavishing praise on things that he loves in entertainment. This goes back many years, when he was a big reason that The Evil Dead movie became such a cultural phenomenon, as King was one of the earliest big names to praise the small indie horror movie when it was just starting out. He hasn’t stopped today, as he continues to watch movies and TV shows, despite his prolific writing schedule, and is quick to head online and let his fans know when he finds something that he considers amazing, terrifying, or brilliant. That has happened again after King watched a new Netflix hit series that just passed a milestone.

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King was quick to head to his Threads account and promote the new Netflix sci-fi horror series The Boroughs. It seems a lot of people agreed with him because The Boroughs just passed an impressive milestone and has surpassed 15 million views in its first two weeks on Netflix.

The Boroughs Is a Massive Hit for Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

In his Threads post, King wrote, “THE BOROUGHS (Netflix): An absolute delight. Bonus: I believe, because it’s Netflix, you can watch all the episodes. It’s actually worth it.” This was followed by a response by The Boroughs co-creator Jeffrey Addiss, who wrote, “Thank you on behalf of the whole cast and crew for watching and writing. Your work was a big influence on The Boroughs. Hell, I know I started reading your stuff far too young. Thank God.” This is also no surprise since the Duffer brothers produced the series, and King was a huge influence on their previous show, Stranger Things.

After two weeks on Netflix, The Boroughs remains in the Top 10 most-watched shows for the streaming service. In its first full week on Netflix, the show claimed the number one spot with 9.5 million views after finishing its first three days with 5.6 million views. After 10 days, the show is now sitting at 15 million views, and those numbers will keep climbing thanks to positive word of mouth. The Netflix streaming series has an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, making it “Certified Fresh,” with an 80% audience rating.

This is impressive as it is a show that has a similar sci-fi horror aesthetic as Stranger Things, but it substitutes the teenage cast with a group of older actors. While studios and networks often avoid shows and movies with a predominantly older cast, it worked here. Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Clarke Peters are all excellent and deliver great performances. In fact, as the series continues to find new fans, it is almost assured a second season renewal, which is good news since the final scene in The Boroughs showed there might be more to this story than some expected.

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