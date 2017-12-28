The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Guest Appearance

What better way to ring in the new year than to look back at all of the things that made 2017 great? That’s why the team at ComicBook.com is compiling lists of everything excellent from comics, television, movies, and anime, recognizing the best of the best in each category. After selecting five nominees for each award, the whole team voted to determine what should be the winner.

Comic books and superheroes had an epic year on television, offering some excellent series across a wide range of genres. And with the “guest spot” being a commonplace tradition of the medium, it was hard to determine the Golden Issue Award for Best Guest Appearance.

With genre favorites appearing on some classic series, returning faces making one final splash, and comedy giants bringing some much needed levity, there were a lot of possibilities for the top spot.

And the winner of Best Guest Appearance is…

Jemaine Clement as Oliver Bird in Legion on FX!

The character was shrouded in mystery, first heard as an artificial intelligence operating an espresso machine in the halls of the mutant haven known as Summerland. When we and David Haller finally meet Oliver, he’s been trapped in the Astral Plane for years, losing track of his own memories the longer he stays.

He’s wise, hilarious, lustful, and a huge fan of jazz music, helping young David figure out how to navigate the mindscape where he’s haunted by the Shadow King. Played to perfection by Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, the character brought a bunch of laughs to FX’s cerebral, brain-bending mutant drama.

There were many other awesome guest spots on other series as well. Katee Sackhoff‘s villainous run on The Flash as Amunet Black was a season highlight. Molly Ringwald returned to television as Archie’s mother Mary in Riverdale. And Brett Dalton‘s Grant Ward and Charlie Tahan’s Scarecrow made awesome comebacks to Agents of SHIELD and Gotham, respectively.

