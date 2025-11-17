25 Years After the Series Premiered, One of the Most Beloved TV Soundtracks in History Is Streaming For the First Time

One of the biggest issues when it comes to TV shows from decades past is the complication that arises from music rights, which are often much more complicated than the rights to the shows themselves. Shows like Miami Vice and Moonlighting were famously not available to stream for a long time because of the songs that the shows used. There’s one iconic TV series from 2000 that hasn’t necessarily had a rights issue with its music when it comes to the show streaming, but the sounds of the series have not been available for fans to listen to on platforms like Spotify or Apple Music. That finally changed this weekend, when the soundtrack to Stars Hollow made its way to streaming.

The music that helped make Gilmore Girls so beloved has been missing from streaming platforms ever since those platforms started existing. Composer Sam Phillips created the music of the series and fans have lamented that they can’t access it or purchase it easily. On Friday, Phillips’ official Gilmore Girls soundtrack dropped on streaming platforms and in physical form, for the first time in 25 years.

That includes the well known “La La” song that has become synonymous with Gilmore Girls over the years. The 18-track album from Phillips has been added to Spotify and Apple, and is available for pre-order on multiple formats. You will be able to buy the album on both vinyl and CD, in addition to cassette, which you don’t see much anymore. All of the physical editions are coming from Mutant (the company started by Elijah Wood and former Mondo founders), including an exclusive “autumn leaves” edition vinyl.

“If I had a new episode of Gilmore Girls for every request I’ve gotten over the years to release the ‘La La’s’ score for fans of the show, I would be beyond happy. But now I am thrilled to say that Warner Bros. Television/WaterTower Music asked me to put together an album of those ‘La La’s’ for any and all who want them,” Phillips said (per People).

“Even though I was listening to my own voice and melodies as I was working on the album, I felt like I was in Stars Hollow with all the snacks and coffee, drama and charm,” she continued. “I hope these little pieces of music take listeners back to the world of Lorelai and Rory…to the Gilmore universe we all love.”

