10 Best Max Shows to Binge in One Weekend

For decades, HBO and its streaming service Max have catered to those who love binging TV shows thanks to their addicting shows like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Succession, and Westworld. However, sometimes one seeks a series that can be binged quickly instead of a project requiring weeks of commitment. That in mind, Max is the perfect platform to discover miniseries and short multi-season shows for a quick marathon. The streamer boasts tons of award-winning limited series and shows with only a few seasons that will have you glued to your screens for a complete weekend binge. These 10 HBO and Max original series are good enough to want to binge in a single weekend and short enough to actually do it.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl chronicles the real-life explosion and nuclear meltdown at the Ukrainian power plant in 1986 with incredible attention to detail. The award-winning 2019 limited series contains only five episodes, and they are all absolutely gripping. Anchord by fantastic performances from Jared Harris, Emily Watson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jessie Buckley, Chernobyl covers the harrowing night of the disaster, first responders’ cleanup efforts, the catastrophic effects on humans and animals exposed to radiation, and the subsequent hearings following the Soviet government’s attempt to cover up the incident. Engrossing, and at times disturbing, HBO’s dramatized depiction of the Chernobyl disaster demands to be binged.

Mare of Easttown

The 2021 limited series Mare of Easttown is a winner on all fronts. Kate Winslet stars as detective Mare Sheehan, who deals with personal and professional troubles while investigating the murder of a teenage girl in a small Pennsylvania town. With Emmy-winning performances from Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown tells a riveting story with plenty of twists across its seven addicting episodes. The show concludes with numerous shocking reveals, which cement it as one of HBO and Max’s best ever miniseries. Mare of Easttown is really easy to binge, and those who haven’t experienced its thrills can do so in two days or less.

Band of Brothers

Considered among the greatest scripted war series of all time, Band of Brothers aired in 2001 on HBO. Based on the 1992 nonfiction book of the same title, Band of Brothers follows the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, aka Easy Company, during World War II’s European campaign. Throughout its 10 episodes, the award-winning series narrates the men of Easy Company’s journey from D-Day to the Battle of the Bulge to end of the war in Europe. In between its violent action sequences, Band of Brothers focuses on the bonds formed between the soldiers and how they deal with the death and harsh elements around them. Although a bit longer than some of Max’s other popular limited series, Band of Brothers is still a worthwhile binge. History buffs, especially, won’t find it hard to watch one episode after another, as Band of Brothers depicts so many pivotal World War II events in a well-paced manner.

The Pacific

Nine years after Band of Brothers, the same production team at HBO made The Pacific. The 2010 limited series fixates on World War II’s Pacific Theater from the perspective of several real-life U.S. Marines. Grittier and more graphic than its predecessor, The Pacific is also arguably an improvement upon Band of Brothers thanks to its broader narrative that details the soldiers’ lives away from the battlefield. The likes of Joseph Mazzello, James Badge Dale, Jon Seda and Rami Malek bring The Pacific‘s true story and characters to life in this intense depiction of the United States’ fight against Japan. Brimming with intense combat scenes and emotional moments, The Pacific is a must-watch war drama that is captivating from start to finish. Like Band of Brothers, the series spans 10 episodes, which is perfect for a weekend binge.

House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones has to be the most binge-worthy TV show in history, and its prequel series House of the Dragon follows suit. An adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon has released two of its four planned seasons thus far, chronicling the Targaryen Civil War 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show boasts an otherworldly cast led by Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and so many more, while its narrative is defined by power struggles and political games similar to Game of Thrones. Fans who haven’t yet seen House of the Dragon can easily binge its first two seasons before Season 3 premieres in 2026. Totaling 18 episodes, House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2 are an absorbing viewing experiences for lovers of Martin’s franchise or those looking for a gateway into Game of Thrones before starting the main series.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 1 ranks among the best new shows in recent memory. An adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name, The Last of Us takes place in the post-apocalyptic future following a devastating pandemic caused by a fungal infection that turns people into zombie-like creatures. Pedro Pascal stars as Joel Miller, a grieving father who takes in Bella Ramsey’s Ellie Williams, an orphaned girl who’s mysteriously immune to the infection. The Last of Us‘s enthralling story is rife with tension, as danger lurks around every corner of the desolate land. Beyond its horrors and heart-pounding sequences, The Last of Us is at its best when focusing on the relationships between characters in the past and present. Illustrating the importance of community in the face of apocalyptic circumstances, The Last of Us is a truly unforgettable work of fiction. The Last of Us Season 2 premieres on April 13th, so now is a great time to check it out. Comprised of nine episodes, Season 1 is a thrilling viewing experience that would be ideal for a weekend binge.

The Penguin

A spinoff of Matt Reeves’ 2022 movie The Batman, Max’s The Penguin focuses on the titular gangster, also known as Oz Cobb. The series, which premiered in 2024, chronicles Oz’s rise to power in Gotham City while introducing rival mob boss Sofia Falcone. Colin Farrell’s performance as Oz has rightfully garnered a hefty amount of praise, and Cristin Milioti’s portrayal of Sofia is equally superb. The Penguin‘s narrative is uniquely dark compared to most other comic book projects, and its grim atmosphere and palpable tension make the show an exhilarating watch. Those who enjoyed The Batman won’t find it hard to love The Penguin‘s eight episodes, which are perfectly binge-able.

Big Little Lies

TV audiences will find an exciting and drama-filled binge in Big Little Lies. Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name, the Emmy-winning HBO series spans two seasons composed of seven episodes each. Big Little Lies‘ story centers on a group of wealthy Monterey, California women who embroil themselves in various conflicts involving their own families, as well as each other. Things spiral out of control when a murder transpires. Led by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley, the cast of Big Little Lies delivers a plethora of memorable performances. The series’ ever-evolving plot is full of surprises, and it makes for an enjoyable binge, and for non-book readers, it’s difficult to predict where Big Little Lies will go next. Fourteen episodes might seem like a lot to watch over a single weekend, but Big Little Lies is good enough to make the time fly by.

Watchmen

Inspired by the DC Comics series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Watchmen takes audiences to an alternate reality in which masked vigilantes are the norm. Focusing as Angela Abar aka Sister Knight, Regina King leads Watchmen‘s stellar cast, which also includes Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeremy Irons, and Jean Smart. Watchmen serves as a worthy successor of the graphic novel while providing its own unique continuation on Moore and Gibbons’ work. With a suspenseful, action-packed story set to an electrifying musical score, Watchmen‘s nine episodes are a fun time. Even those who don’t typically spring for superhero and comic book fare will likely deem Watchmen a seamless binge.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus recently premiered its third season, so now is the perfect time to catch up for those who haven’t seen the show. The brilliance of The White Lotus revolves around its new location and set of characters at the start of each new installment. Giving audiences a buffet of out-of-touch wealthy white people, The White Lotus incorporates plenty of humor and drama into its savvy social commentary. Previously featuring the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, Alexandra Daddario and many more, The White Lotus Season 3 sees Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and others take over in Thailand following past seasons set in Hawaii and Italy. TV fans in search of a hilarious and enthralling binge are in for a real treat with The White Lotus. Gorgeous scenery, layered characters, and a twisted murder mystery lie at the heart of the Emmy-winning series. The first two seasons of The White Lotus contain 13 episodes, and watching one after another all weekend before diving into Season 3 would be as luxurious as a stay at the titular hotel.

All of these titles are available to stream on Max.