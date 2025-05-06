3 Shows to Watch After Netflix’s The Four Seasons

Since landing on Netflix, the Tina Fey co-created series The Four Seasons has been resonating. The program, which serves as a loose remake of the 1981 romantic comedy film of the same name, has garnered praise from critics for the effortless chemistry between members of the talented ensemble cast (including Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte), as well as for its effective writing. Not to mention, the breezy nature of the bite-sized episodes has seen fans burning through the program in record time, with many subscribers stopping to wonder if a second season of the show is in the cards. While the program is billed as a limited series and Netflix hasn’t announced plans for another season, it’s possible that The Four Seasons will return for another installment down the line. However, if you’re ready for a sure thing that you can watch now, we’ve got you covered.

Below are a handful of comedic programs featuring tonal and thematic similarities to The Four Seasons that might just satiate your craving for content in the same vein. Read on for our top three picks.

The White Lotus

If you haven’t watched The White Lotus yet, this series should be on your radar regardless of any perceived similarities to The Four Seasons. Critics have repeatedly praised this hit show for its strong writing and compelling performances from a talented cast. The Four Seasons is decidedly more upbeat than the slightly more macabre themes explored in The White Lotus, but if it’s a quirky comedy with an ensemble cast of characters living a life of luxury you seek, this one may just do the trick.

Like The Four Seasons, The White Lotus follows well-to-do friends on vacation, injecting a mixture of social commentary and comedy into the proceedings. Rather than explicitly focusing solely on a core friend group on holiday, The White Lotus also ropes in the staff at the titular luxury resort chain where each season of the anthology series is set. The two shows aren’t necessarily cut from the same cloth but still share enough thematic similarities that fans of one might appreciate the other. As for how they differ, The Four Seasons is more about the ups and downs of friendship for a core group of lifelong pals navigating middle age, whereas The White Lotus works slightly darker themes into the narrative and pokes fun at the ultra-rich.

If you are inclined to see what you think of The White Lotus, you can find the show streaming on Max.

Catastrophe

Like The Four Seasons, Catastrophe is a punchy romantic comedy series that focuses largely on the relationship dynamics between its core cast members. Rather than an ensemble lineup with multiple leads, Catastrophe zeroes in primarily on lead characters Sharon (Sharon Horgan) and Rob (Rob Delaney), who make the decision to take up as a couple when Sharon learns she is pregnant with Rob’s child.

If you dig the mixture of romance, drama, and comedy that The Four Seasons serves up, you’ll likely enjoy the combination of wry wit and emotional exchanges featured within Catastrophe. The show is a little bit more downbeat than The Four Seasons but shares enough thematic similarities to draw a parallel. Catastrophe ran for a total of four seasons between 2015 and 2019 and is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video.

Life & Beth

The dramatic comedy series Life & Beth follows titular character Beth (Amy Schumer), a wine salesperson who realizes that she’s not entirely happy with her lot in life after the untimely death of her mother. Similar to The Four Seasons, Life & Beth is comprised of a mixture of romance, comedy, and drama with a particular focus on the relationships between its lead characters and the struggles experienced by those approaching middle age.

Fans of the program, along with critics, connected with the show’s wry wit and with Schumer’s surprisingly nuanced turn as the titular character. This Hulu original series ran for two seasons on the platform and remains available to stream there.

Hopefully, these three shows help fill the void left by The Four Seasons. Each shares some thematic elements with the aforementioned program and each is well worth the time investment.

