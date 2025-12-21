3 Years On, Returning Netflix Miniseries Is One Of The Biggest Hits Of 2026 With Millions of Views

It’s strange enough that this recently released holiday series has gotten over 19 million views since it first dropped just a few weeks ago. It’s even more strange that it somehow attained even more views than massively popular IPs like The Witcher and You—two of Netflix’s biggest additions to their platform. But apparently, people are very much in a particular holiday spirit this year, because they can’t help but watch it.

Man vs. Baby, the most recent foray into holiday television for legendary Rowan Atkinson, and a sequel to Man vs. Bee, is certainly not what one thinks of when they think of riveting television. Even Atkinson himself had some doubts about the end result of the show, saying, “I think the show is very good, but I can also see holes in it. I keep thinking, hmmm.” The official summary describes the show best, yet somehow does not prepare viewers for what they’re about to watch: As Christmas approaches, a blundering-all-the-way dad juggles housesitting a posh London penthouse with an unexpected pickle: caring for a lost baby.

How Did Man Vs. Baby Make It To The Top Of The Chart?

Honestly, we have no clue. But the only shows currently beating it in total views are Wednesday, Stranger Things, Untamed, and Adolescence, and it’s currently sitting at the number 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 List for this last week, shoving the new P Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, as well as the long-anticipated final season of Stranger Things from the top spot.

Viewers are confused about the meteoric rise of the show as well, with one user on Reddit saying, “I love Mr Bean, Johnny English, and Man VS Bee. Those had comedy. Man vs Baby just makes me annoyed and anxious at how stupid everyone around him is, and how everything that happens as a result of their actions (or lack thereof) falls on him and makes him look horrible. Really? The entire premise literally is some random baby was dropped off at the school, and NOBODY remembers, let alone cares, besides Trevor. Now he has to deal with this baby while doing a housesitting job to be able to afford the thing he already told his ex-wife he was paying for because every resource he calls that can take the baby is like ‘nah im going on vacation not my problem’. I predicted everything that was gonna go wrong because they felt it was a good idea to foreshadow all the comedic bits and give us time to prepare mentally, which removes 80% of the humor.”

