5 Best Elena and Damon Moments in The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is one of those iconic shows from The CW that totally defined a generation; the series has eight seasons under its belt and even spawned two spin-offs and still has a huge fanbase. With a supernatural world full of vampires, witches, werewolves, and hybrids, it’s easy to see why it’s so addictive, making you want to binge-watch episode after episode. But, despite all the action and adventure, one of the things that really helped the show blow up was the romance. While Bella, Edward, and Jacob were all the rage in Twilight, in The Vampire Diaries, it was Elena, Damon, and Stefan who stole the fans’ hearts.

Because of that, fans quickly split into teams, each choosing who they thought Elena should be with. In the end, Damon was the Salvatore brother who stood by her, after they both went through so much. But among their many unforgettable moments, some of them became key to their love story.

The Dance at Miss Mystic Falls Pageant

One of the reasons it’s so easy to ship Elena and Damon is the tension between them. With Stefan, there’s romance and affection right from the start, however with Damon, Elena doesn’t show any kind of positive reaction; in theory, he’s the “evil” Salvatore brother (at least that’s how we see him initially). With his arrogant, unsympathetic, and sarcastic personality, it’s clear Elena wouldn’t like him. However, the chemistry between them is undeniable, and this becomes especially clear during their dance at the Miss Mystic Falls Pageant. Elena is present, but when the time comes, she finds herself without a partner to accompany her in the official dance.

In episode 19 of season 1, Stefan disappears without explanation because of his uncontrollable thirst for blood. That’s when Damon steps in, showing that from the very beginning, he was always there when she needed someone. The dance that follows makes Elena start to feel drawn to him, especially since the two can’t take their eyes off each other. This is one of the most memorable moments for fans of the couple as it’s the first sign of what’s to come between them.

Damon’s Love Confession to Elena

What if Damon, after falling in love with Elena, confessed his love and then erased her memory so she would forget? This actually happened, and it creates a complex mix of emotions. In Episode 8 of Season 2, Damon recognizes that he’s not the right choice for Elena, because, like it or not, he’s still someone who often chooses to act selfishly and isn’t always morally right. However when he decides to protect her by making her forget his confession, it’s the first time he shows that he’s not just a cold, calculated character.

His decision to reveal his feelings is surprising, adding a thrilling twist. But then, everything falls apart in seconds. Even though viewers understand it’s a way to shield both him and Elena from the complications this revelation could cause, especially regarding her relationship with Stefan, it’s still heartbreaking. Later however, Elena remembers everything when she becomes a vampire, which makes the moment even more meaningful.

The First Kiss

It’s really tough to pick the best moments between Elena and Damon, especially when it comes to their kisses. However, there’s one in particular that stands out as the most significant to their story. In Episode 10 of Season 3, after Stefan saved Damon, he starts questioning his sense of right and wrong. By this point, he’s already in love with Elena, but since Stefan protected him, should he feel guilty for having feelings for his brother’s girlfriend? Damon is ready to walk away with his thoughts, but he stops, realizing he’ll regret it if he does nothing.

So Damon confesses that if he has to feel guilty, he’d rather feel guilty for kissing her, and so he does. This isn’t their first either. In Season 2, when he believes he’s about to die, Elena kisses Damon impulsively out of vulnerability. However, it’s only in this moment on the porch that there’s real firmness in their actions, making it truly real. This kiss also marks a turning point for Elena, as she begins to truly recognize that she has feelings for Damon.

Elena Feeds on Damon’s Blood

In The Vampire Diaries, one vampire feeding on another is a moment of intimacy and connection, and when Damon suggests Elena drink his blood in Episode 2 of Season 4, it only deepens their bond. At the end of the previous season, she is turned into a vampire but struggles to feed herself because, like Stefan, she tries to live off animal blood, which doesn’t satisfy her needs – human blood is required. To help her, Damon secretly feeds her his blood, and this moment also highlights how much he cares for her.

Once Elena becomes a vampire, she starts to trust and rely on Damon much more. She is grappling with her new reality, feeling fragile and vulnerable. He is the only one who truly understands her situation without judgment, unlike Stefan, who tends to idealize Elena, almost as if he believes she can rise above the darker side of being a vampire. It’s no surprise that Stefan is furious when he discovers that his brother shared his blood with his girl – aside from the personal significance of the act.

The Goodbye Dance

Episode 22 of Season 6 is one of the saddest for Damon and Elena, both for the couple and the audience. After everything they’ve been through, there’s a heartbreaking farewell because of Elena’s connection with Bonnie. When Kai enters the picture, it’s clear he’s one of the most evil characters in the entire series. He links the lives of Bonnie and Elena, meaning that when one is alive, the other has to be in a coma. Elena sacrifices herself to let her best friend live fully, and as a result, the couple have to separate. Their goodbye scene on the same road where they first met is both beautiful and depressing as they share one last dance and a passionate kiss.

In the future, when all the chaos is over and the linked lives no longer exist, Elena wakes up and reunites with Damon. For fans, it feels like a reward that was worth the wait, wrapping up their story perfectly. In a way, the fact that they had to say goodbye made the final episode of The Vampire Diaries even more emotional for their storyline.

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Peacock.