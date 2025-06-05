7 Best Modern Doctor Who Villains, Ranked

Back in 1963, the first episode of Doctor Who, “An Unearthly Child,” first aired on television. Over 40 seasons later with over 800 episodes, Doctor Who is now the longest-running sci-fi show ever on TV. Throughout the series, both Classic and “NuWho” have given us epic story arcs, astounding adventures across time and space, and a series of incredible Doctors and their equally beloved companions. But the show would not be what it is if not for its iconic villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the Master to the Daleks and the dreadful Family of Blood, the villains of the series have embodied evil in ways that have often left the Doctor hapless and distressed. That said, a few of the Doctor’s foes in NuWho have been truly unforgettable, mostly because of the sheer terror they inspire. Here are those very malicious beings that have haunted viewers’ nightmares since their introduction in NuWho, ranked by their dreadfulness and ability to flummox and frighten even the Doctor.

7) Cybermen

Cybermen are generally regarded as one of the big three villains in Doctor Who. They have appeared several times in the show, both in the Classic version and NuWho, and each time they are defeated quite easily by the Doctor and co. Though they may not be much of a threat to the Doctor, they are also rather hard to kill off. Many parallel versions of this “race” exist across different realities, and they keep ensuring their race’s survival through cyber-conversion — a technique where they “upgrade” humans and human-like species by deleting their emotions and turning them into cyberpeople. Overall, the Cybermen make for a consistent problem for the Doctor.

6) Daleks

The Master may be the Doctor’s archnemesis, but if there is one species that has nearly succeeded in destroying the Doctor and all he holds dear over and over again, it’s the Daleks. One of the other big three villains in the series, the Daleks were created by Davros and first introduced to the audience way back in 1963. Since then, they have plotted and planned against the Doctor, nearly succeeding in destroying his beloved Earth a few times. They are also the reason behind the Doctor’s apparent status as the last of his species.

Through the years, they have inflicted enough misery for the Doctor to consider wiping out their entire species a few times. As villains, Daleks are memorable for their ruthlessness and ability to send shivers down viewers’ spines with their signature catchphrase, “Exterminate!”

5) The Master

The Master and the Doctor are two sides of the same coin. Each shows the other what they could have become if they had made slightly different choices. Driven insane after looking into the Untempered Schism as a child, the once childhood friend of the Doctor makes for a chilling yet charismatic villain.

The Master’s one fear is being outdone by the Doctor, leading him on a mission to destroy everything the latter stands for. He is especially terrifying as a villain due to his ability to manipulate, strategize, and use science as a tool. A genius and a megalomaniac, he destroys worlds for his own amusement and is always one step ahead of the Doctor. It makes him a wildcard, someone who even our favorite timelord has had trouble dealing with through the years.

4) The Empty Child

Easily one of the most petrifying villains of NuWho, the Empty Child appeared just once in the series, arriving during Christopher Eccleston’s run as the Ninth Doctor. Yet with that single appearance, it became one of the creatures viewers will never forget, no matter how hard they try.

When little Jamie dies during the Blitz, he is reanimated by alien nanogenes that fuse a gas mask to his head to fix his injury. Thus begins Jamie’s quest to find his mother. Armed with the power to turn anyone into an empty person like him, he raises an army of masked zombies. As pitiful as he is frightening, the child repeats one phrase over and over again through the episode, “Are you my mummy?” His zombie army even echoes his simple, sinister query. While everything is fixed and everyone lives at the end of this story, it is safe to say none of us will look at a gas mask the same way ever again.

3) The Vashta Nerada

We first encounter the Vashta Nerada in the episode “Silence in the Library,” which reveals these microorganisms are found everywhere, even on Earth. Individually and in small swarms, they are technically supposed to be harmless. Larger swarms, though, can render entire civilizations extinct in a short span of time. Carnivorous in nature, the Vashta Nerada live in the dark. It is said that they are the reason humans instinctively fear the dark, since something in them is aware that the Vashta Nerada may be nearby.

The creatures can mimic shadows, even those of people, meaning if someone has two shadows, even the Doctor cannot save them from these “piranhas of the air.” The Vashta Nerada move in silence, slowly, deliberately, until they have their prey completely in their grasp. One of the most spine-chilling villains in the series, everything about them feels sinister, as if they are ever waiting in the shadows for us to stray just a little too far in the dark.

2) The Weeping Angels

A species as old as the universe, Weeping Angels are hands down one of the most terrifying villains of the series. They first appeared in “Blink,” but quickly became fan favorites and have since made many reappearances on the show, and each time they return, they have hammered a primal fear into the hearts of viewers.

Usually appearing as stone angel statues, The Weeping Angels can move at unbelievable speed, but like to sometimes slow down to play with their food. They are often called merciful killers, since they just send their victims back in time, allowing them to live out their full lives, while consuming their Time Energy. These creatures are also practically invincible, even putting themselves back together after being blown to bits. In addition, they can replicate endlessly; a photo, a video, or even a thought can turn into a tangible Weeping Angel, ready to feast on their hapless prey. Since their introduction to the show, these creatures have turned into nightmare fodder for nearly every Whovian, who now cannot even look at the Statue of Liberty without a second glance.

1) Midnight Entity

There aren’t many creatures in the multiverse who can inspire true fear in the hearts of the Doctor. Yet this unnamed, unseen creature succeeds in doing just that with only a few words. We first encounter this entity in the episode “Midnight,” when the Tenth Doctor and Donna go to the planet Midnight to relax. We never quite see the creature, but we feel it creeping ever close.

The entity’s appearance all starts with a knock on the side of a shuttle. This leads to the entity making its way inside the vehicle and possessing one of the passengers, mimicking everyone with precision, stealing their quirks and individualities, before honing in on the Doctor. Eventually it renders him paralyzed, forcing him to repeat what it says. It is seemingly defeated when the hostess of the shuttle throws herself and the possessed passenger onto the deadly terrain of the planet.

Perhaps the most terrifying thing about the entity is not its strength nor its ability to sneak into people’s minds and steal their voices. It is that it moves unseen, turning trust into doubt, bringing out the worst in people. Its victims and the viewers are forced to imagine its form, its intentions, and movements. But it proves to be unknowable, something that even the Doctor cannot defeat.

You can stream the new episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+.