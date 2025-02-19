7 Game of Thrones Bloopers You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

We’ve heard a lot about how grueling it was to film Game of Thrones, but it’s clear that the cast had some fun along the way. The series is best known for its palace intrigue and its unflinching depiction of medieval warfare, yet the blooper reels show that any slip-up could take the actors out of the moment and leave them howling with laughter. Thankfully, the show invested heavily in behind-the-scenes content, so we get to enjoy a lot of these moments alongside the cast and crew, and revisit them years later. Read on for seven of the best bloopers to come out of Westeros.

Game of Thrones was filmed in the United Kingdom, Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, and Spain. over the course of nearly a decade. It was demanding on all those involved, and while fans wanted the later seasons to be longer and more fleshed out, many of the people who worked on it have cast doubt on how much longer the work could have gone on. Fortunately, the bloopers show us some bright moments in the process.

Regicide

Game of Thrones is known for its crass, snarky humor, which land with mixed results. Never has a joke worked so well on the cast themselves as the moment when Tyrion begins urinating during a serious conversation with his brother, Jaime. As you can see above, the two took several tries to get through this serious dialogue about regicide.

Dancing Tyrion

The shot of Tyrion and Jaime dancing their way into Tyrion’s trial is likely one of the best-known outtakes from the show. It’s still delightful to this day, especially when juxtaposed the heartbreaking scene itself. Tyrion’s monologue after being found guilty of Joffrey’s murder may be the highlight of Peter Dinklage’s acclaimed performance, but it’s nice to see that he was still having fun between takes.

Green Screen Dragon

Any shot of Dragon-riding without the CGI is hilarious, but add in Emilia Clarke struggling with her lines, and it’s comedy gold. Daenerys Targaryen spends much of the show speaking either Dothraki or Valyrian, which is no small challenge for any actor. Clarke got it done in the finished product, but we can see how much trouble she had along the way.

Behind the Scenes Clips

Outtakes during shooting are one thing, but seeing videos of how the cast killed time between shots is almost surreal. The actors delivered some outrageous lines with the utmost sincerity, so it’s funny to see Clarke mocking her dialogue behind the scenes, asking “where are my kale chips?!” with the same intensity Daenerys with which asked “where are my dragons?!”

Stunt Stories

Many of the biggest behind-the-scenes stories from Game of Thrones have revolved around stunts and how they went wrong. Some of these stories have been genuinely concerning, like Hannah Waddingham’s tale of being literally waterboarded, while others have been played for laughs. In the clip above, Iwan Rheon seems to have forgiven Kit Harington for punching him while filming the Battle of the Bastards.

Sisters Reunited

The final two seasons played up the emotional reunions of the main characters, starting with Sansa Stark and Arya Stark converging on Winterfell. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were also excited, as the two are best friends off screen. That leads to some hilarious clips of the two goofing off between takes, throwing snowballs and giggling through tense moments. Williams claims she even warned the crew that they would be annoyed with the two actresses.

Coffee Cup

Finally, there’s no mishap on Game of Thrones more infamous than the anachronistic coffee cup in Season 8, Episode 4. The clearly modern, disposable cup was left on a banquet table in the finished episode, and it’s not the only blunder of its kind. A plastic water bottle could also be seen in the great council scene of the series finale, and in Season 4, Episode 2, Jaime Lannister was holding a paper cup during the wedding of Joffrey and Margaery. This last one was particularly noticeable since Jaime was supposed to have lost his hand by then.

Game of Thrones may not be perfect, but it’s all we have until the novels are finished. The show is streaming now on Max, while the books are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats. A new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is expected to premiere this year on HBO and Max.