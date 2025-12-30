9 Years On, Game of Thrones Star’s Forgotten Series is a Streaming Hit For Apple

Thanks to its final few seasons, and particularly its last, Game of Thrones has essentially wiped itself from the collective psyche. But that doesn’t mean that no good ever came from the show. Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark, is definitely one of the better things that Game of Thrones gave us. And he’s gone on to do some really cool projects, like 1917, Rocketman, and Eternals (yes, it’s good). But it’s a lesser-known show of his that’s currently taking over the Apple TV Store, being rented in record numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Medici: Masters of Florence dropped back in 2016. It bombed with critics, earning a dismal 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences loved it, giving it an 83% on the Popcornmeter. The show, starring Richard Madden and Dennis Hoffman, centered around the famous Medici family. It takes place in 1429, the year Giovanni de’ Medici (Hoffman), head of the family, died. His son, Cosimo (Madden), takes Giovanni’s place as head of the family bank, the richest in Europe, and begins the fight to preserve his power in Florence.

It’s A Great Watch For Fans Of Historical Drama (If Not Accuracy)

“Despite a talented cast, Masters of Florence immediately unravels to become a soap opera set in a Renaissance faire… The series goes too far to manufacture drama when the historical truth is more entertaining than the fiction,” says Christine Contrada of Paste Magazine. That seems to be the general critical consensus, with Karl Quinn of the Sydney Morning Herald agreeing. He says, “Are we really meant to believe that while the Medicis bought a papacy… they never made the connection between money and laundering? Like much else in this middling tale, it doesn’t quite wash.”

The general audience had a different view of the show, though, finding it both underrated and engaging, if not historically accurate. “Outstanding! In every way. In a world of streaming, this series has slipped through the eyes of the masses. Highly underrated. Gripping from the first episode to the last with the extraordinary casting of Richard Madden at the helm this is a must watch,” said one viewer. Another added, “Must watch! Outstanding production. Medici brings you back to Renaissance, in all its splendour and conflict. Politics and art are at the central stage. Great acting, costumes and texts. Great way to revisit history and art lessons, and then go back to look further by yourself. You don’t always have a show where the main characters are of such historical significance. Some themes are still relevant today.”

Have you seen Medici: Masters of Florence? Let us know your thoughts about the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying!