7 Actors Who Were in Game of Thrones Before They Were Famous

Game of Thrones was full of talent at both the forefront and the background of its enormous cast. As a result, it catapulted so many actors to fame over the course of its eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. Main cast members such as Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau all delivered career-defining performances in Game of Thrones, while some supporting and guest roles were played by actors that went on to achieve a far greater level of fame. Up-and-coming performers received the valuable opportunity to feature in a major TV series, as the exposure granted by Game of Thrones paved the way for their rise to stardom.

The following seven actors appeared in Game of Thrones before they became as famous as they are today.

1) Pedro Pascal

image courtesy of hbo

Game of Thrones made Pedro Pascal famous, but he has remarkably achieved even greater stardom since. Pascal portrayed Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones Season 4, and it just seven episodes, he captivated audiences. The skilled and witty Dornishman arrives in Kings Landing with a secret plan to avenge the murder of his sister. Sadly, Prince Oberyn perishes in his duel against Gregor Clegane/The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who brutally crushes the Red Viper’s skull when his guard falters. Fierce and charismatic, Prince Oberyn quickly became a fan-favorite Game of Thrones character. Pascal’s magnetic charm and cool demeanor made him the star of every scene he appeared in and a standout among Game of Thrones‘ guest actors.

Thanks to his memorable performance in Game of Thrones, Pascal later landed lead roles in top-notch TV series such as Narcos, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. Additionally, Pascal is also set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic beginning in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pascal easily ranks as one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, and his meteoric rise started with Game of Thrones.

2) Bella Ramsey

image courtesy of hbo

Like Pascal, Game of Thrones served as Bella Ramsey’s breakout project before ascending to bigger fame. In one of their early acting roles, Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island, in nine episodes across Game of Thrones Seasons 6, 7, and 8. A highly capable leader despite her young age, Ramsey’s Lyanna is a total scene stealer when negotiating with the Starks and other allies. After Game of Thrones, Ramsey went on to star in The Last of Us, which has resulted in two Emmy nominations thus far. Ramsey’s future is one of the brightest in the business, and it’s likely TV and movie audiences will see the actor on their screens for years to come.

3) Joseph Quinn

image courtesy of hbo

Joseph Quinn appeared in only one episode of Game of Thrones, so most fans have probably forgotten that he was part of the show. In Season 7, Episode 4, “The Spoils of War,” Quinn plays Koner, a Stark soldier stationed at Winterfell when Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) arrives in search of her siblings. It’s a fun surprise to see Quinn briefly show up in Game of Thrones, given that he much more recognized nowadays for his roles Stranger Things, Gladiator II, and A Quiet Place: Day One. The actor is still on the rise, as he will team up with Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in which he portrays Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Quinn’s involvement in Game of Thrones is often overlooked, but his recent string of major TV and movie roles have established him as a rising star.

4) Hannah Waddingham

image courtesy of hbo

Before Hannah Waddingham rose to prominence thanks to Ted Lasso and The Fall Guy, she had a minor role in Game of Thrones. Waddingham played Septa Unella in Seasons 5 and 6, appearing in eight episodes. A faithful follower of the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), Unella takes part in Cersei’s (Lena Headey) arrest and conviction. Later, she spends much of her time surveilling Margaery Tyrell in King’s Landing. Although Unella doesn’t die on screen, it’s believed that Cersei had her killed by The Mountain in Game of Thrones‘ Season 6 finale. Waddingham wasn’t well known at the time she worked on Game of Thrones, but the superb spotlight enabled her talent to be discovered elsewhere in the ensuing years.

5) Jessica Henwick

image courtesy of hbo

Jessica Henwick’s impressive resumé includes a small role in Game of Thrones toward the beginning of her career. In Seasons 5, 6, and 7, Henwick portrayed Nymeria Sand, one of Prince Oberyn’s daughters, also known as the Sand Snakes. Nymeria’s involvement spans just eight episodes, however the character plays a pivotal part in the story. She joins her siblings in supporting Ellaria Sand’s (Indira Varma) war against the Lannisters following Prince Oberyn’s death and participates in the coup against Prince Doran (Alexander Siddig). Nymeria is killed by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) during the battle against the Iron Fleet in Season 7.

Henwick shines as the elite Dornish fighter, and her breakout appearance and Game of Thrones propelled her to future roles in Marvel’s Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders series. She has also amassed supporting roles in high-profile movies such as Glass Onion and The Matrix Resurrections. Now officially joining the cast of Apple TV+’s Silo, Henwick is primed to continue her success in Hollywood. Like the other performers in this list, Henwick traces her beginnings back to Game of Thrones.

6) Ed Skrein

image courtesy of hbo

One of Ed Skrein’s first-ever acting roles came in Game of Thrones. He played Second Sons mercenary Daario Naharis in the final three episodes of Game of Thrones Season 3 when he and his associates first cross paths with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Skrein did not return as Daario in Seasons 4 through 7, as he was replaced by Michiel Huisman. Despite his brief Game of Thrones tenure, Skrein showed off a knack for bringing tough and charismatic characters to life in the role of Daario. The exposure paved the way for Skrein’s ensuing roles in Deadpool, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the Rebel Moon films, and Jurassic World Rebirth. It’s a shame Skrein didn’t get to continue with Daario, but his career has turned out just fine.

7) Hannah John-Kamen

image courtesy of hbo

Unbeknownst to many, MCU star Hannah John-Kamen appeared in Game of Thrones before playing Ava Starr/Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts*. She took on the role of Ornela, a member of the Dosh Khaleen, in two episodes of Game of Thrones Season 6. Ornela converses with Daenerys about her past at the Temple of the Dosh Khaleen before the latter emerges from the temple unburnt. John-Kamen’s quick appearance is a cool detail to notice when rewatching Game of Thrones, and the actor’s talent is certainly on display in her scenes. From the Game of Thrones to Star Wars to the MCU, John-Kamen has taken part in some of the biggest entertainment franchises in history, and that’s an extraordinary achievement.

