911 Star Exits Spinoff Series After Two Seasons

House and The West Wing star Lisa Edelstein is exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star after two seasons. The actor reteamed with her The West Wing love interest Rob Lowe, this time as husband and wife, in the Fox drama. Monday’s episode, titled “Red vs. Blue,” ended with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) getting a phone call to inform him of his mother’s death. We did not see her passing onscreen, and Variety, who broke the news that Edelstein is leaving the show, says that fans will see her at least one more time before she’s actually gone for good.

Based on the next episode’s synopsis, it appears as though Edelstein will have a signifcant part in the issue…but largely in flashback. It seems as though her farewell episode will be told primarily within T.K.’s memories of her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do – out of the blue and without fanfare,” showrunner Tim Minear told Variety. “It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

Edelstein, best known for her role as Dr. Cuddy on House, has a headlining project already lined up with Confessions of a Sociopath, which she co-wrote and will star in. At this point, it appears to be in pre-production, as almost no one besides Edelstein is attached to the project (at least on its IMDb page). The project has been in development since 2018 — her involvement was actually announced at the same time as her appearances on The Kominsky Method — and was co-written by Edelstein with M.E. Thomas, on whose book it’s based.

You can check out the official synopsis for her farewell episode, titled “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency,” below.

When Gwyn has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York, but the plane experiences a mechanical failure. T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.