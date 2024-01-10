A Bloody Lucky Day Trailer: South Korean Thriller Heads to Paramount+ in February

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer and key art for its upcoming South Korean thriller series A Bloody Lucky Day. The series is the next project developed by Paramount+ and TVING through a partnership between Paramount and the Korean entertainment group CJ ENM. The first of those projects was the award-winning Bargain. Paramount+ is a part of the branded zone within TVING, with TVING being a CJ ENM-controlled streaming platform within Korea. A Bloody Lucky Day will drop all 10 of its episodes on Thursday, February 1st in the U.S, the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The A Bloody Lucky Day trailer finds Lee Sung-min playing a taxi driver, and it all starts on a good note. There's happy music being played in the background, and Sung-min comes across as pretty likable. However, his fortunes turn when he picks up a serial killer. This has to be a taxi driver's worst nightmare – picking up someone who could murder them. We also meet a woman who is the mother of one of the killer's victims, and she's out to bring the killer to justice.

What is Paramount+'s A Bloody Lucky Day About?

The official description of A Bloody Lucky Day reads, "In A Bloody Lucky Day, Oh Taek is a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare. But when the passenger reveals himself to be a serial killer, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn't come to a deadly end."

The series stars actors Lee Sung-min (Reborn Rich) as Oh Taek, Yoo Yeon-seok (Narco-Saints) as Geum Hyuk-soo and Lee Jung-eun (Parasite) as Hwang Soon-gyu, and is based on the Naver Webtoon A Day of Bad Luck by Aporia. The 10-episode series is directed by Pil Gam-seong (Hostage: Missing Celebrity) and written by Kim Min-sung and Song Han-na.