‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Airs Tonight on ABC

It seems like only yesterday that Charlie Brown was celebrating Thanksgiving, but he’s already back this holiday season to spread some Christmas cheer (well, as much cheer as Charlie Brown can muster).

Grab your hot chocolate, snuggle up with your pups, and get ready to feel nostalgic because the family favorite classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is airing tonight on ABC at 8/7c.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Catch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” December 6th at 8pm/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/vRiEKh5BWY — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) December 5, 2018

Based on the comic strip Peanuts but Charles M. Schulz, the beloved Christmas special first aired on CBS in 1965. A Charlie Brown Christmas was the first animated special to be directed by Bill Melendez, who went on to helm classics such as It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973). Melendez’s last project in the Peanuts universe was He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown (2006), which he directed at age 89.

The Christmas special follows poor, depressed Charlie Brown as he attempts to cheer up and get in the holiday spirit. Despite his best efforts, Charlie can’t seem to shake his sadness, but continues his quest to discover the true meaning of the holiday.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is full of warm fuzzies and features classic holiday tunes, Snoopy, Woodstock, and all the Peanuts favorites. Most importantly, it features the beloved Charlie Brown tree.

The special will be followed up by the season premiere of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition. This holiday-themed cooking show will feature a new host, Emma Bunton AKA Baby Spice of Spice Girls fame. According to ABC, the show is guaranteed to be the “the most festive and friendliest competition on television.”

If you aren’t able to catch Charlie Brown tonight, you will get a couple more chances to watch everyone’s favoritre sad boy on the small screen. ABC will be re-airing A Charlie Brown Christmas on Thursday, December 20th. You can also catch him in I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! (2003) on Friday, December 21st and in Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986) on Thursday, December 27th.

Who will be watching A Charlie Brown Christmas live tonight on ABC at 8/7c?