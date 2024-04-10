A League of Their Own Star Addresses Show's "Devastating" Cancellation

Amazon is releasing its newest show, Fallout, on Prime Video tonight. The highly-anticipated show is an adaptation of the popular game series of the same name, and it is getting early praise from critics. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score. However, some TV fans are nervous about investing in a new show considering how many have been getting cancelled. One series that won't live to see a second season is A League of Their Own, a fresh take on the classic film of the same name. The baseball series was also a hit with critics, earning a 95% critics score in addition to an 87% audience score. Initially, Amazon opted to bring the show back for four more episodes but then decided to scrap it altogether. At the Los Angeles premiere of Fallout, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Dale Dickey, who appears in Fallout as Ma June. She also played Beverly in A League of Their Own, so we asked her feelings about the show's unfortunate cancellation.

"It can be devastating," Dickey shared. "I think particularly for the creators and the League girls. 12 of them, you know, and I was their chaperone, but it's hard ... I was on a brand new show that was really great. We got shut down when Covid hit. I was on another brand new show that was really great, and we got shut down during the strike."

"Then you have things like A League of Your Own, they were going to do at least four episodes ... But what happens with Maxine [Chanté Adams]?" Dickey wondered with a sigh. "It was such a good show. That was heartbreaking for everybody else ... I've been around a long time, and I've been able to work, but these young kids ... And it's an important series."

"I love that they slowly built the warmth of her," she added of her character. "It was hard to be mean to those girls. But my mom grew up in that period. She didn't play ball, by my grandmother was a WAC in the Army, the Women's Army Corps."

What Is Fallout About?

While the show's main characters – Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) – are entirely new, they fit certain archetypes established in the games. Lucy is a Vault Dweller, and the start of the series centers around her leaving her Vault for the very first time and heading to Los Angeles. Maximus is a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, while Cooper is a bounty-hunting Ghoul.

"It's an uncertain time in television. So the art form of season finales has become: provide enough closure, but leave the door open for more," writer Graham Wagner told Total Film. "But we feel we've barely scratched the surface of the Fallout universe. We literally have documents and documents of stuff that we're, in success, eager to dig into. Our fingers are crossed that we're going to get the opportunity to do all that stuff."

Fallout premieres on Prime Video tonight at 6 PM PT.