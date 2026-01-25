A Major 2026 MCU Appearance Was Just Quietly Debunked

There were rumors that a popular MCU hero would make his return in a Disney+ series this year. There have been a ton of heroes who haven’t been around for a long time in either movies or TV shows. Not including the animated What If…?, Shang-Chi has been missing in action since his incredibly entertaining movie debut. Ms. Marvel has also been missing since her appearance in The Marvels, and Vision has been gone since he left after the events of WandaVision. Vision will make his big return in the 2026 series VisionQuest, which will also bring back Ultron in some manner as the villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there have also been rumors that Chris Pratt would be back as Star-Lord in VisionQuest. This came when a social media report claimed Star-Lord would be back in VisionQuest simply thanks to a photo of Chris Pratt sitting on the couch next to Vision. Some fans thought it would be for Avengers: Doomsday, but others began to claim it was for VisionQuest, which also presents the debut of Tommy Maximoff (Wanda’s son, Speed in the comics). In an interview with Steve Hargrave, Chris Pratt denied this rumor.

Steve Hargrave tried to slip one by Chris Pratt while interviewing him about his new movie, Mercy. He said it would be a big year since he was back as Mario in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and then would be back as Star-Lord. Pratt said, “That’s right,” and then thought about it. He followed up with, “Eventually. Maybe not in 2026, but we did make a promise that Star-Lord would return, and you know I like to make good on my promises.“

Star-Lord Could Still Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel

By saying “maybe” not in 2026, Chris Pratt left things open, but it really feels like he won’t be back in VisionQuest, which made no sense anyway. Star-Lord never knew Vision, and having the two just hanging out and watching TV in VisionQuest made little sense. It makes more sense to see Vision and Star-Lord both involved in the battle with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. However, that is also a 2026 movie, so all rumors for now should be taken with a grain of salt.

Additionally, there really is no reason for Chris Pratt to return as Star-Lord in Avengers: Doomsday either. He has no superpowers, and with his abilities tied to his tech, there isn’t much he can do. Unless he found a way to keep it charged and working since arriving on Earth, he wouldn’t be much help against Doctor Doom. He might be a better fit for Avengers: Secret Wars, and as part of one of the Battleworld locations, so Star-Lord might not be back until 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!