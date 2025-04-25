A Stranger Things Star Thinks They Should Have Died in Season 1 (& May Be Right)

Before Stranger Things‘ Jim Hopper became everyone’s favorite gruff but lovable police chief with a heart of gold, David Harbour had a dramatically different vision for the character’s arc. In a surprising revelation during a recent GQ interview, Harbour disclosed that he initially believed Hopper should have met a tragic end in the first season of Netflix’s sci-fi phenomenon. The actor, whose career experienced a remarkable renaissance thanks to the show, was convinced that Hopper’s story would be most powerful if it concluded with the ultimate sacrifice. This unexpected confession offers a fascinating glimpse into how differently Stranger Things might have unfolded and raises intriguing questions about whether the show’s reluctance to kill main characters has undermined its dramatic potential.

Harbour explains that when he first read the scripts and believed Stranger Things might only run for a single season, he thought Hopper should die by suicide in the finale. In his mind, this was “the only way Hopper could apologise to his daughter” Sara, whose death from cancer before the series begins haunts Hopper throughout the show. Instead, the series became a massive hit, and Hopper survived for multiple seasons, with only a fake-out death at the end of season three before his return in season four.

Harbour isn’t alone in questioning the show’s approach to character mortality. Multiple cast members have voiced similar sentiments, suggesting higher stakes would benefit the storytelling. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, once remarked, “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher—like at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.” Millie Bobby Brown, the series’ breakout star, expressed similar frustrations, advocating for the show to adopt “the mindset of Game of Thrones” regarding character deaths.

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things’ creators, have defended their approach, framing it as logical storytelling rather than sentimentality. However, as the series prepares for its fifth and final season, questions about narrative stakes continue to linger.

Harbour’s admission is particularly noteworthy considering how pivotal the role has been for his career. Before Stranger Things, the actor had resigned himself to being “the fifth guy on the call-sheet” rather than a leading man. “I knew I was never going to be interviewed by GQ. I was one of those guys,” he confessed to the magazine. For the role of Hopper, Harbour made a conscious decision to abandon vanity, explaining, “I just stopped working out. I just ate doughnuts, like a cop would in the Midwest. And I didn’t shave. And I was just like: f— it. He’s a mess. Let him be a mess. And let me be a mess while we’re shooting.”

This authentic approach resonated with audiences, catapulting Harbour to stardom and leading to prominent roles in major franchises, including in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian.

As Stranger Things approaches its conclusion in 2025, fans can only speculate whether any major characters will finally meet their end. The series has repeatedly teased danger while keeping its core cast remarkably intact—a pattern that has both defined the show and potentially limited its dramatic weight. Whether or not Hopper should have died in Stranger Things‘ first season, the question highlights a fascinating “what if” scenario for one of streaming’s biggest hits.