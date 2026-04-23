A Surprising Sci-Fi Show is Outperforming HBO & Netflix’s Biggest Streaming Successes

There’s enough evidence out there to make a convincing argument that the peak streaming era is over. Studios like Lucasfilm and Marvel appear to have shifted priorities, scaling back on television output and placing more of an emphasis on theatrical releases. However, even if the landscape changes compared to where things were over the past handful of years, streaming services aren’t going anywhere any time soon. There will always be hit shows on these platforms. For proof, one only has to look at the most recent streaming charts, where a new sci-fi series is outperforming some of the biggest successes HBO Max and Netflix have.

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According to Variety, The Miniature Wife was the most-watched original streaming TV series for the week of April 10th-16th. It was watched for 889.9 million minutes, beating out Trust Me: The False Prophet (864.4 million minutes) and The Pitt (815.4 million minutes) for the top spot. The show premiered on Peacock on April 9th, dropping all 10 episodes.

How The Miniature Wife Became a Streaming Hit for Peacock

The Miniature Wife outpacing the likes of The Pitt and various Netflix shows comes as a bit of a surprise. Peacock isn’t as big as Netflix and HBO Max in terms of subscribers, which theoretically would put its programming behind the eight ball on these kinds of viewership charts. However, The Miniature Wife has been able to overcome that and reach a wide audience. A lot of that is probably due to its entertaining high concept premise. As the title suggests, the show revolves around a married couple; husband Les Littlejohn is the creator of technology that can miniaturize anything. His wife Lindy is accidentally shrunk down to six inches, and Les has to work to find a way to make Lindy big again.

The series blends multiple genres, incorporating sci-fi and rom-com elements into its episodes, which adds to its appeal. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s headlined by a pair of recognizable stars. Matthew Macfadyen and Elizabeth Banks play Les and Lindy, and both actors have earned numerous accolades over the course of their careers. Macfadyen is a two-time Emmy winner for his work on the acclaimed Succession, while Banks has earned four Emmy nominations for various TV performances. The two have also appeared in their fair share of high-profile films, so audiences have been tuning into The Miniature Wife to see more of actors they’ve come to like.

Securing Macfadyen and Banks as the leads might have been what gave The Miniature Wife an edge over the rest of the streaming competition. The show has earned positive reviews (74% score on Rotten Tomatoes), with most of the praise being given to the stars’ performances. The general consensus is that while The Miniature Wife may not go down as the next great sci-fi series (some feel the premise itself is stretched too thin and some aspects aren’t as well-executed as they could have been), it’s still an entertaining riff on the “downsizing” conceit. The critical reception likely encouraged curious viewers to check it out, and since all 10 episodes are available, The Miniature Wife is easy to binge.

It will be interesting to see how long The Miniature Wife stays at the top of the streaming charts. While the professional critic reviews are mostly positive, the audience scores are more mixed (57% on Rotten Tomatoes). That implies viewers aren’t quite as sold on the show’s genre mash-up, which could influence viewership figures down the line. Right now, The Miniature Wife is the hot new show on streaming, but once it loses that sheen, it might not be as big of a draw.