Abbott Elementary Adds Fan-Favorite TikTok Star to Cast

Abbott Elementary finally returned for its third season this month after it was put on hold due to the WGA and SAG strikes. The new episodes have already revealed some fun surprises, and there are some guest stars on the horizon. During the show's first two seasons, some big names made appearances, and now a fan-favorite TikTok star has joined the series. Sabrina Brier appeared on the show's latest episode in a guest star role.

Brier is known for her TikTok videos in which she plays a series of friends and girlfriends in funny scenarios. If you think it's odd that an Internet personality is getting a role on Abbott Elementary, don't forget how the show's creator and star got her start. Before she was an Emmy winner, Quinta Brunson was known for performing in Buzzfeed videos and her self-produced Instagram series, Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date. Brier's comedy chops clearly appealed to Brunson, and she got the chance to show them off in yesterday's episode, "Smoking," as a substitute teacher.

What Is Abbott Elementary About?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premiered February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Brunson said."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on ABC. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.