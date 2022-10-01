ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Networks Go Dark For Some Viewers

ABC, ESPN, and some other Disney networks are dark for some viewers and they're making their presence felt on social media. Dish Network and Sling TV both decided not to renew the carriage agreement for those channels. Other included channels are FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. A new deal had to be struck by all of these parties by September 30th. Dish Network is no stranger to just dealing with the blackouts to get the deal they want. However, it's college football Saturday in the United States, so a lot of people have gotten up and turned on their TVs to the sight of a blank screen. Dish Network told Variety that Disney is asking for $1 billion more than the last agreement. Both sides are creating leverage and millions of users are going to have to figure out how to watch their favorite games and shows in the meantime. Check out the best posts down below.

Disney said in a statement, "After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks. As a result, their Dish and Sling TV subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels and BabyTV."

Our contract has expired with The Walt Disney Company. Our goal and priority is to reach a fair agreement to bring their channels back as quickly as possible. Visit https://t.co/TH9bxCgYKp for more information and to make your voice heard, call Disney at 818-560-1000. pic.twitter.com/XD7YIOQRsK — DISH (@dish) October 1, 2022

"The rates and terms we are seeking reflect the marketplace and have been the foundation for numerous successful deals with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country," they continued. "We're committed to reaching a fair resolution, and we urge Dish to work with us in order to minimize the disruption to their customers."

Dish would say, "Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience," Brian Neylon, EVP and group president of Dish TV, said in a statement. "Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content."

