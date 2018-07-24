ABC Releases Fall TV Premiere Schedule

ABC rolled out its fall 2018 TV schedule Tuesday, revealing premiere dates that stretch over the first four weeks of the season.

Starting with Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor combo on Monday, Sept. 24, the network will debut its Monday and Wednesday shows and two-thirds of its TGIT lineup during premiere week.

ABC’s Tuesday slate arrives Oct. 16 with the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners at 8 p.m. and the new Nathan Fillion drama The Rookie at 10 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere its 15th season in a two-hour episode Thursday, Sept. 27, pushing Station 19‘s second-season premiere to Thursday, Oct. 4.

For its Friday lineup of Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless and game show Child Support, ABC is reviving its TGIF label. All three of the TGIF shows will debut Oct. 5.

Starting Sept. 1, Saturdays will feature Saturday Night College Football.

Sunday shows have a staggered rollout, with America’s Funniest Home Videos premiering Sept. 30, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and Shark Tank Oct. 7 and The Alec Baldwin Show on Oct. 14.

See the full list of premiere dates below.

​

MONDAY, SEPT. 24:

8-10:01 p.m. ET: Dancing With the Stars (season 27 premiere)

10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26:

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (season 6 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (season 3 premiere)

9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family (season 10 premiere)

9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (series premiere)

10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (series premiere)

​

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27:

8-10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (season 15 premiere)

10-11 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder (season 5 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30:

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 29 premiere)

​

THURSDAY, OCT. 4:

9-10 p.m. Station 19 (season 2 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5:

8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (season 5 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (season 3 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Child Support (season 2 premiere)

​

SUNDAY, OCT. 7:

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (series premiere)

10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (season 10 premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14:

9-10 p.m. Shark Tank (time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (series premiere)

​

TUESDAY, OCT. 16:

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (series premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (season 5 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (season 2 premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Rookie (series premiere)