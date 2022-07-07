Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Cancelled After Season 3

Adult Swim has decided not to pursue a fourth season of Joe Pera Talks With You and people are sad about it online. The comedian posted a letter on his personal website thanking the network and fans for all of their support. In the world of broadcast television, getting a short little show where a comedian calmly talks through topics with the audience seems like a tough sell. But, people absolutely loved this show. Pera mentions fans shouting out the Christmas tree special especially while he's been out on the road touring. For now, he'll continue his "Summer in the Midwest and Rust Belt Tour." (In fact, there's a stand-up special coming that will be filmed this year.) But, it does feel like adult swim lost one of its most beloved shows today. Check out his post down below:

On Twitter, Pera said, "I'm sorry but I've got some unfortunate news about 'Joe Pera Talks With You'. Wrote a little update bout it here: https://joepera.com/jptwy/"

I’m sorry but I’ve got some unfortunate news about ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’. Wrote a little update bout it here: https://t.co/Ri2fdwWHm8 pic.twitter.com/b25YMYsY6k — Joe Pera (@JosephPera) July 7, 2022

"We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn't be renewed for another season," he said early in the letter. "…At the same time, I thought about how lucky we were. The more I learn how TV works, the more I realize that it's kind of a miracle that our quiet, 11-minute show about rocks, beans, grocery stores, and breakfast crews got on the air and lasted as long as it did."

"And it was rare how much creative freedom we were given by the network," Pera added. "An episode where a guy recreates the 2001 film Rat Race with his friends that also realistically depicts the experience of losing a family member? Go for it. Cam, Walter, Mike, Keith and everyone else at Adult Swim supported our ideas and wanted us to make the show we wanted to make."

"A sincere thank you to everyone who made the show possible. To the many people who worked on it and gave so much of their talent and hard work to it," he added. "That especially includes the crew in Milwaukee, many of whom have been with the show from the start. And thank you for watching and supporting the show and helping it get as far as it did."

