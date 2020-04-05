Adventure Time: Distant Lands Teaser Debuts First Look at BMO Special During Marathon

As part of the “special announcement” at the end of today’s Adventure Time livestream on Twitch to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, Cartoon Network revealed a first-look teaser of Adventure Time: Distant Lands! It’s brief, but seems to include dialogue from the upcoming BMO special as well as potentially the Adventure Time: Distant Lands opening. Cartoon Network has not yet posted the trailer online, but BMO sings a lovely song that serves as a welcome return for Adventure Time as we look forward to the HBO Max series.

“Some people that space is lonely, silent, empty, sparkling, and immense,” BMO sings in the teaser. One fan managed to record the Twitch stream, so you can check it out below!

here it is! our first glimpse of adventure time distant lands!! pic.twitter.com/dNyNvcHxAl — adventure time visuals (@advtimevisuals) April 5, 2020

Late last year, it was announced that the series would return for new specials called Adventure Time: Distant Lands on HBO Max. Here’s how the four new specials were described at the time:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The first two, BMO and Obsidian, are set to premiere this year with the latter two — Wizard City and Together Again — following. As of this moment, none of these have explicit release dates. If the teaser is any indication, it would seem that they will release sooner rather than later.

You can check out the first image of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, released as part of the announcement last year, below:

