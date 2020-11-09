Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian Release Date Revealed With Trailer

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Obsidian, the latest Adventure Time: Distant Lands special and the second of four, will officially launch on the HBO Max streaming service next week on November 19th, it was announced today. The release date announcement also came with the first official trailer for the upcoming special -- and it has a heavy emphasis on Princess Bubblegum and Marceline.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Here's how HBO Max describes the upcoming Obsidian special:

"In the second special, Obsidian, when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy—a young bookworm—sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom. It’s a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe. "

The BMO special released earlier this year and now Obsidian is set to release on HBO Max next week on November 19th with the latter two -- Wizard City and Together Again -- following later. At this point, it seems fair to assume that the final two will release in 2021. Adventure Time concluded after 10 seasons back in 2018. Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced for HBO Max late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Adventure Time right here.

