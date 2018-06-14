MTV Developing Live-Action ‘Aeon Flux’ Series From ‘Teen Wolf’ Showrunner

Aeon Flux is heading back to the small screen, as MTV has set a reboot of the 1990s animated series from former Teen Wolf showrunner and The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis has been hired to write the script and executive produce the new Aeon Flux series. Hurd, who produced the live-action Aeon Flux film in 2005, will also serve as an executive producer.

The series is set in a future dystopian world where a young assassin teams up with a group of rebel biohackers to save humanity, and becomes known as the hero Aeon Flux.

MTV originally aired the Aeon Flux animated series in 1991 as a six-part sequence of shorts that were a part of the Liquid Television program. The show returned in 1992 with five episodes, and then again in 1995 as a 10-episode, half-hour series. Animator Peter Chung created the original series.

In 2005, Paramount Pictures, Lakeshore Entertainment, and Hurd’s Valhalla Motion Pictures banner teamed for an Aeon Flux feature film. Charlize Theron starred as the titular character, alongside Frances McDormand.

Sadly, the Aeon Flux movie was a disaster, both critically and at the box office. The film grossed $52.3 million globally, falling short of its $62 million production budget. Adding insult to injury, the movie was panned by both critics and audiences, earning an abysmal nine percent score from its reviews, and a mere 39 rating from movie-goers.

Hopefully, this new series can match reverse that negative reaction. The animated Aeon Flux series was well liked by critics and fans, and Davis’ Teen Wolf was widely beloved by MTV audiences throughout its six season run on the cable network.

What do you think about the upcoming Aeon Flux return? Is this a good move by MTV, or are they setting themselves up for failure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!