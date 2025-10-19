AEW Star Shatters Unbreakable Record At WrestleDream (And It May Never Be Topped)

AEW promised a number of thrilling match-ups at WrestleDream, and many of those matches absolutely delivered on that promise. AEW still held a few secrets close to the vest heading into the night though, as one match in particular not only kept the opponent’s identity a mystery but also hid the stakes. By the end of the night, one AEW star ended up breaking a record many thought unbreakable, and if things keep trending in this direction, by the end of their run, the new record may never be topped.

Many of the top prizes of AEW were on the line tonight at WrestleDream, including the TBS Championship currently held by Mercedes Mone. Mone would hold an open challenge for her Championship, but then added the stipulation that it had to be a Champion and they would need to put their Title on the line as well. Mina Shirakawa would answer the challenge and put her Interim ROH Women’s World TV Championship up for grabs, but unfortunately for Shirakawa, Mone would win the match and break Ultimo Dragon’s impossible record, and her new record might never be surpassed.

To put it into context, Ultimo Dragon is a wrestling legend who was able to hold 10 Championship Titles simultaneously. That’s massively impressive, and many thought that while Mone has been running with the Belt Collector persona, she still might not end up breaking it before starting to lose some of those Titles. That’s clearly not been the case, as Mone has continued to collect Titles like Pokémon cards, and tonight she was able to defeat Shirakawa and add an 11th Championship to her current status.

Mone pulled out all the stops against Shirakawa, and Shirakawa wasn’t taking anything for granted either. The two stars had a fantastic battle that seemed close to ending several times throughout, but Mone was ultimately able to add Shirakawa’s Title to her collection. On X, Mone celebrated the occasion with quite the statement, writing, “Último Moné > Ultimo Dragon 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑.” Ultimo Dragon hasn’t responded yet, but it should be interesting to see if this ends up being any sort of exchange down the line.

With the arrival of Ultimo Mone, the question now becomes if Mone will add one or two more Championships to that record, or if it will stay at 11 before starting to go the opposite direction. She wasted no time in setting up another opportunity to add one more, as after being knocked to the mat by Kris Statlander, Mone challenged Statlander to a match for her AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear, and if she finally wins that Title, she will now have a record of 12. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but if a few more Titles get added to the mix, Mone might end up holding this record forever.

AEW WrestleDream Final Results

FTR def. JetSpeed

Jamie Hayter def. Thekla

$500,000 Match: Jurassic Express def. The Young Bucks

The Hurt Syndicate def. The Demand

TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Mark Briscoe

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Timeless Toni Storm

TBS Championship Open Challenge (Title vs Title): Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido def. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page def. Samoa Joe

I Quit Match: Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley

