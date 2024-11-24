Mercedes Mone Delivers Best AEW Match To Date in Full Gear Title Win

AEW fans knew that Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander could deliver a great match, but even those expecting that were likely still blown away by the match they delivered at AEW Full Gear. Despite some solid matches since joining AEW, Mone hadn’t had that true classic yet that would be synonymous with her TBS Championship reign. That all changed tonight at Full Gear though, as Statlander and Mone clearly captured something special, and many wouldn’t be opposed to both of them running it back oen more time. Mone would retain her TBS Championship in the best match of her AEW tenure, making this a huge win for Mone across the board.

While this feud didn’t start all that long ago, Mone and Statlander quickly built things up with a number of memorable moments on Dynamite and Collision, including several moments that brought more issues between Mone and Kamille. While that turn simmers for a while longer, Statlander was more than happy to take the fight to Mone, ambushing her and even spearing her through a wall at one point.

Statlander also took down Kamille and shattered the impervious aura around her in the process, and that only incensed Mone more. Tonight all of that would be called upon during the match, and you could tell how much Mone wanted this win, as she pulled out every move in her arsenal, including an array of Meteoras throughout the early going.

Incredible performances, great finish, match of the night contender! Hats off to Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander for that absolute classic match 👏 #AEWFullGear — Rami 🇵🇸🇸🇻 (@whoelsebutrami.bsky.social) 2024-11-24T02:09:19.272Z

Statlander held her own as well, including one amazing moment where she caught Mone during a Meteora attempt and then delivered a painful looking buckle bomb. Reversals would be a key element throughout the match, with both turning the tide with key counters that led to near falls. That included Mone almost pinning Statlander after using Statlander’s momentum during a powerbomb and hitting a nasty neckbreaker.

Another one of these moments had Mone dodging a roundhouse and then landing on her feet behind Statlander to hit a backstabber. Statlander would also land an uppercut and a boot to the face before rolling Mone through and then hitting a German Suplex to complete the impressive combo.

Mone would finish strong after hitting the cazadora, slamming Statlander’s throat against the ropes. Mone followed by rolling Statlander back and pinning Statlander’s arms and to the mat for the three count, retaining her TBS Championship and delivering her biggest win to date.

