AEW’s Toni Storm Wins Casino Gauntlet for Title Shot, But Fans Aren’t Happy

AEW featured several surprises during its Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite, including a few unexpected but incredibly welcome returns. One of the biggest matches on the card was the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, and it would be Toni Storm emerging as the winner, earning herself a Title rematch against Mariah May. While fans were perfectly happy with Storm winning the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, they were quite unhappy with the fact that the Women’s match came in well under the Men’s match that happened last week, and they took to social media to share their frustration.

To put it into perspective, the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match featured the same stakes (a shot at the World Championship) and included 11 men, coming in at 26 minutes and 33 seconds. Tonight’s Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, which was the first ever edition of it, featured 7 women and came in at 14 minutes and 20 seconds, which is around a 12-minute difference.

@mogulembassy.bsky.social wrote, “less than 15 minutes is shameful for a GAUNTLET especially considering the men got 25”, while @misskittyf.bsky.social wrote, “But also Tony Khan booking the first ever women’s casino gauntlet match to run 15 minutes between yet another Christian/Hook match and Mox vs. Hobbs is extremely Tony Khan. 🤼”

IT IS TONI TIME!!!!BUT WILL IT BE IN BRISBANE!#AEWDynamite #MaximumCarnage is LIVE on TBS and max — AEW On TV (@aewontv.bsky.social) 2025-01-16T02:46:23.803Z

@fight4ever.bsky.social looked at the positive side of the shorter time, writing, “Women’s Gauntlet was as fun as expected. Just wished it was longer, but what we got was pretty sweet as they made that time count. #AEWDynamite”.

@beardedrogue.bsky.social wrote, “I knew Toni was winning but it was still a great match. I wish more women had gotten more time, but what we got was solid as hell & the women all played their parts perfectly! This roster can do even more & should get the opportunity to do so! #AEW”.

@rockthismike.bsky.social wrote, “Can’t believe the women got less than 15 mins. Unacceptable MJF and Jarrett didn’t need to go on that long and the gauntlet was cut short cause of that. I can understand if Jarrett is a full time wrestler for AEW, but he’s not. The women are and deserving of more time there. Do better AEW 🤼”.

Now, while the match was shorter than expected, the talent featured in the match was stellar as always, including Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander starting things off. Then AEW finally brought back the powerhouse Megan Bayne, who mixed things up with stars like Julia Hart Harley Cameron, and of course Toni Storm. Storm would ultimately pin Hart to win he Gauntlet and earn a rematch against May, though it won’t be Timeless Toni this time. We’ll just have to wait and see how Rookie Storm does when they clash.

What did you think of the Women's Casino Gauntlet and Storm winning it all?