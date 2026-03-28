Every Marvel Superhero The MCU Just Made Illegal

Wilson Fisk is the mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and he just made a huge chunk of Marvel’s superhero population illegal. Fisk has outlawed vigilantism, with his Anti-Vigilante Task Force enforcing his fascistic agenda on the streets. Daredevil isn’t the only hero that Fisk is after, as his administration hopes to arrest and try every vigilante who works in New York City.

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So, for the purposes of this list, the heroes that are in danger of getting into legal trouble with Mayor Fisk are only those who mainly operate in New York City, meaning that masked vigilantes in other locations like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Ant-Man are safe. On top of that, the vigilantes have to be working without the approval of the government, meaning that the New Avengers and characters like Captain America are safe. Even with this criterion in place, there are still a ton of vigilantes who could be arrested by the AVTF, and here they all are.

12) Daredevil

The most obvious vigilante who is on Fisk’s hit list is the Man Without Fear himself, Daredevil. Matt Murdock is leading the fight against Fisk’s AVTF, with him coordinating other New York-based vigilantes like Jessica Jones. This makes Daredevil the most notorious vigilante stalking the streets of NYC, with Fisk wanting to take him down more than anyone else.

However, there are a few issues that make Daredevil a difficult man to catch. Firstly, Matt Murdock is missing, so even though Fisk knows Daredevil’s identity, he can’t arrest him. On top of that, Murdock saved Fisk’s life in a very public way in Born Again season 1. If Fisk reveals that Matt is Daredevil, then everyone will know that a vigilante saved Fisk’s life, making his whole agenda a mixed message.

11) The Punisher

The Punisher has always been the target of the authorities, but he is even more so now. Frank Castle is a vigilante who isn’t afraid to resort to violence, with him having one of the highest kill counts in the entire MCU. While Frank’s antiheroic adventures take him all over the country, he mainly operates in NYC, especially in Daredevil projects. Thus, he is a clear target of Fisk’s new anti-vigilante laws.

Interestingly, the Punisher has already been arrested by the AVTF in Born Again season 1. Luckily, he managed to trick one of the AVTF soldiers, steal his key, and break out of Fisk’s detainment compound. There is no word as to where the Punisher is now, but this story will surely be told in the upcoming The Punisher: One Last Kill special and in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

10) Swordsman

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Although Jack Duquense was introduced as a minor character in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, he has gone on to have a much bigger role in Daredevil: Born Again. The wealthy socialite is a rival of Fisk’s in his day life, making the fact that he is also a masked vigilante even more infuriating to Fisk. Unfortunately for Jack, he was arrested in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, with him still in Fisk’s compound as of the start of season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again, season 2, episode 1, uses Jack as an example of how Fisk is running his anti-vigilante agenda. We see forged psychological profiles and corrupt lawyers work together to convict Jack, proving that any vigilante who is kidnapped by Fisk’s administration has no fair way out.

9) White Tiger

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Another vigilante that was introduced in Born Again season 1 was White Tiger. Hector Ayala was the original White Tiger, but his niece Angela Del Toro took up the mantle after his murder at the hands of the AVTF. The new White Tiger isn’t super well-known by the public, but considering the press that surrounded the trial of her uncle, Angela is going to find it hard to survive on the streets of New York City.

8) Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones is rejoining the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and while she wasn’t in the premiere episode, she is already helping Matt out. Matt and Karen are using Jessica’s investigative prowess to dig up dirt on Fisk, showing that she is helping fight the Fisk administration without even using her superpowers. However, the Born Again season 2 trailer shows that they will be utilized later. Jessica doesn’t have a secret identity, making it even easier for the AVTF to go after her.

7) Spider-Man

Spider-Man and the rest of the heroes on this list have no confirmed tie to the events of Daredevil: Born Again. However, since Peter is a masked vigilante operating in New York City, he could get in trouble with the AVTF. Luckily, the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home caused everyone on Earth to forget who Peter Parker is, making it more difficult for the AVTF to track him down and arrest him.

However, Spider-Man is already on Fisk’s radar. Fisk mentions a vigilante in a spider costume in Born Again season 1, proving that he is aware of his existence. While Fisk and Spider-Man may never get to meet in the MCU, it is scary to know that this is a storyline going on in the background.

6) Luke Cage

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Luke Cage is one of the original Defenders, and while he isn’t confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, there are tons of rumors that he will. Like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage doesn’t use a secret identity, so he’ll be easy to track down. However, his bulletproof skin makes actually arresting him a challenge for the AVTF.

5) Iron Fist

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Like Luke Cage, Iron Fist is also one of the four members of the original Defenders. Iron Fist is undoubtedly helping Daredevil out in the background, even if he doesn’t actually appear in Born Again. Sometimes Iron Fist is fighting the Hand abroad, but he is frequently in New York City, making him a target for Fisk. Now that the Hand is officially returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it is likely that Iron Fist will be around too, putting him in immense danger.

4) Kate Bishop

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While Hawkeye is an official Avenger, the same can’t be said for Kate Bishop, who has no more legal right to be a vigilante than any of the other heroes on this list. Kate has crossed paths with the Swordsman before, and she even fought Fisk at the end of Hawkeye, meaning that she has made an enemy of the anti-vigilante mayor.

3) Colleen Wing

Colleen Wing is now an Iron Fist, and after the events of the Iron Fist TV show, she too is defending the streets of New York City against material and magical threats alike. We don’t really know what she’s up to during the events of Born Again season 2, but if she’s around, she could be a target of the AVTF.

2) Misty Knight

Ever since Misty Knight became a friend of Luke Cage, she too has taken up the vigilante lifestyle. We also don’t know what she’s doing after the events of Luke Cage season 2, but she is most likely still around, meaning that Mayor Fisk could come after her.

1) Doctor Strange

Although all of the previous characters are vigilantes who deal with street-level crime, there is one more vigilante who calls New York City his home: Doctor Strange. The Sanctum Sanctorum is located in New York City, so even though Doctor Strange is typically found in other dimensions, universes, or planets, the AVTF could still come after him. However, they don’t stand a chance, and if Daredevil could recruit Strange to his army, Mayor Fisk would be done for.