Agatha: New Clip Raises Scarlet Witch Darkhold Questions

Agatha All Along has brought out some Darkhold discussion with the latest TV spot for the MCU series. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, some eagle-eyed Marvel fans have noticed that the evil MCU tome has reared its head again. Someone peers into a crib, only to find the Darkhold sitting where you would expect a baby to be. Of course, this has sent the viewers into hysterics about what it means for the future of Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And she destroyed the Darkhold to do it. So, what does it mean for her hero that the evil book seems to be back on the scene now?

Marvel Studios has been adamant that Wanda's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was real and not a fake-out. That still seems to be true. She hasn't appeared in an MCU title since that movie. And, asking Elizabeth Olsen about a return is a bit of a dead-end right now. In the Official Marvel Timeline book, they describe her end: "As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse."

So, it seems as though she's gone. But, with all the rumors about Joe Locke's "Teen" character being Billy Kaplan and other speculation surrounding Marvel's future, it seems like we could be in for a Scarlet Witch return. The Darkhold being back in the mix is just another log to toss into this fire. But, the question of where Agatha Harkness got this cursed book from is another. One of the mysteries from WandaVision that still lingers is the story of how she got a hold of the Darkhold in the first place? It looks like we may find out.

Joe Locke's Teen Could Loom Large Because Of Mephisto

Let's go ahead and just restart the Mephisto hype train here. All throughout WandaVision, fans lined-up week after week expecting the infamous Marvel villain. The Darkhold being present also adds fuel to the speculation fire on this front as well. The second trailer for Agatha All Along had "Teen" unable to say his name because of a cursive "M" mark sealing his mouth. Clearly, Marvel is trying to tap into some of that Internet theory hype again. All of the promo for this MCU show has highlighted the ultimate prize at the end of The Witches' Road. Getting your heart's biggest desire back is quite a prize, even for an elder demon.

But, for a young boy that might need to find his Chaos Witch mother, it could provide the route back to her. The Darkhold is powerful though and resisting that pull is going to be crucial for Agatha and "Teen" as they try to survive this spooky trial. At any rate, the last person we saw holding the book was Scarlet Witch. So, the speculation will only continue to swirl around a possible return for Elizabeth Olsen's fan-favorite Avenger in the new show.

During a previous conversation with Variety, Olsen did mention her desire for some more time as Scarlet Witch. A bit of a redemption tour saving the Multiverse would be a good step for the fandom. She began, "Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially the you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes."

"Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character," Olsen continued. "Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

