Agatha All Along: The Biggest Marvel Theories

Will Mephisto Appear? (Photo: Marvel Comics) Another question carrying over from WandaVision — not from the show itself, but from the fan hysteria that surrounded it — is the potential MCU debut of Mephisto. The villain has an irreplaceable role in the dark magic of the Marvel universe, and his connection to Scarlet Witch and other characters has led to countless speculation about his appearance. There are already rumors that Mephisto could factor into the MCU's future Disney+ output, so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see him play a role in the culmination of Agatha. Granted, that might repeat some of the fervor that surrounded WandaVision, but it might pay off this time after all.

Will Scarlet Witch Appear? In the same vein, the early glimpses of Agatha have teased Wanda's role without outright showing her, having her manifest as a corpse in Agatha's Mare of Easttown-esque vision, and hinting that the trek down the Witches Road is to undo Wanda's previous spell. While Elizabeth Olsen has made it sound like she isn't returning to the MCU in any immediate capacity, the connective tissue between the two shows has led fans to wonder if she will make an on-camera appearance. Maybe Agatha and the coven's journey could culminate in helping revive Wanda, or maybe she will just be a vision following them on their journey. Either way, her return would certainly break the Internet.

Who Is Aubrey Plaza Really Playing? (Photo: Aubrey Plaza in the Agatha All Along trailer. - Marvel Studios) Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has been one of the biggest enigmas around Agatha, with her character name being listed as Rio Vidal. This character does not exist in the pages of Marvel Comics, and given her apparent role in the coven and in Agatha's warped reality, some have wondered if her name is a ruse. One prevailing theory since Plaza's casting has been that she will portray the fellow ancient witch Morgan Le Fay, something that has been boosted by shots of Rio wallking the Witches Road in a long green cloak. Whether or not that proves to be the case, her character's identity is sure to be a mysterious part of the show.

Who Is the Real Villain? (Photo: (L-R): Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG - Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios) As is the case with most of the MCU's Disney+ series, the "big bad" of Agatha currently remains a mystery. It could be Mephisto, it could be Knightmare, it could be some other mythical villain entirely. Either way, it's sure to be surprising.