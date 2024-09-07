Agatha All Along: New Promo Teases Costume Upgrade

Agatha All Along's latest promo is teasing a new costume for the fan-favorite witch. Most of the trailer footage from the upcoming Disney+ show sees Kathryn Hahn's character in a long navy overdress and her signature brooch. But, observant fans have already noticed that the design of that magical jewelry is different in some shots than others. So, it's clear that Agatha Harkness is due for a magical upgrade of sorts when the show gets rolling. But, what will the rest of her superhero costume look like?

In the Marvel Comics, Agatha has been aged-down to reflect Kathryn Hahn's version of the character in live-action. Her purple suit and amulet would fit with the MCU design aesthetic favored by longtime Marvel Studios artists Andy Park and Ryan Meinerding. It remains to be seen what the final product will be. But, just like a lot of the Disney+ shows, Agatha will be rocking a new look by the end. (Go ahead and prepare yourself for the engagement-based tweets pointing out this phenomenon when the back half of Agatha All Along hits Disney+.) Check out the tease for yourself right here.

Kathryn Hahn's Performance Pushed Agatha To New Heights

(Photo: New look at Agatha! - Marvel)

When it comes to Agatha Harkness, before WandaVision, she was a more obscure Marvel character. Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos visited The Official Marvel Podcast to talk about Kathryn Hahn really devouring the role during her time in Westview and providing a blueprint for new stories featuring the Westview witch.

"Kathryn absolutely made Agatha all her own," Livanos observed. "And, I think her enthusiasm and love for the character is what elicited that incredible fan response to Agatha in WandaVision. It's really hats off to Hahn. It's because of her we get to do Agatha All Along and continue her story."

"We wanted Agatha to be a part of WandaVision because Agatha is a great part of the Scarlet Witch's backstory," Livanos began. "But, as folks now know, Agatha is a relatively obscure character from the comics. And, we were really desperate to find the perfect Agatha for WandaVision. Luckily enough, Kathryn Hahn had been coming in to meet for a general meeting with Louis D'Esposito and was asked to join, just off-hand."

Do you think Agatha is poised for a big role in the MCU moving forward? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!