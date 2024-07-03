Agatha All Along Is a “Fun,” “Scary” Marvel Halloween Show, Says Marvel TV Head





Agatha All Along is being called “scary” by Marvel’s head of television, Brad Winderbaum. The executive sat down for an interview with Marvel’s Official Podcast on Wednesday. He teased some of the “fun” coming fans’ way with the WandaVision spinoff series. Along with some other updates on Marvel Television fare like X-Men ’97 and Daredevil: Born Again, he singled out Agatha All Along as a Halloween show that brings out the drama in a real way. A lot of Disney+ fans fell in love with Agatha Harkness back in the WandaVision days. It seems like Kathryn Hahn’s witch has her work cut out for her in the upcoming Marvel TV series. There’s going to be an emotional journey with everyone’s favorite Westview anti-hero. Winderbaum explains further down below.

“Agatha is, it’s really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic. She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show is… it lures you in with the fun of Halloween and before you know it you’re crying,” Winderbaum shared. “I’ll put it to ya that way…It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride but it’s a dangerous one.”

Agatha All Along Gives Fans A New Look

Hahn’s Agatha joined by Patti LuPone’s Lilia, Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon, and Ali Ahn’s Alice.

This week has been full of surprising Agatha All Along news too. Empire Magazine gave fans a new look at Agatha Hahn’s witch and her ragtag coven. It seems like the Marvel Studios show will force together people from around the world to solve some kind of magical mystery. Agatha was in Westview under Wanda’s spell at the end of WandaVision and we still don’t know how she gets out. However, it seems that once she escapes that hex, there’s some new trouble for Agatha and her young ward to contend with. (That’s right, we haven’t even mentioned Joe Locke’s mysterious role in Agatha All Along. He’s been in a bunch of the behind the scenes footage released on the WandaVision steelbook…) Hijinks abound, here’s what showrunner Jack Schaeffer had to say about the upcoming title.

“[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are,” Schaeffer explained. “Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?”

“What they have in common is that they’re covenless witches,” Schaeffer continued. “Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?”

