All 16 Classic Animated Shows You Can Now Watch Completely Free

Plenty of Cartoon Network content fans were displeased when they learned that a substantial chunk of their childhood would be removed from HBO Max. Well, that day has come, but it’s not all bad. In fact, considering HBO Max is a paid service and Tubi is not, many of the network’s classics are even more accessible now than they were a month ago. You don’t need a subscription, you just need to sit through a few ads just as you did in the ’90s and aughts when these favorites were airing for the first time (or, in terms of the older classics, airing reruns).

What follows are the great cartoons that were added to Tubi on March 1st. But they’re not alone, as Tubi is also currently a home to Looney Tunes, The Flintstones, Betty Boop, Inspector Gadget, and others.

16) Animaniacs

image courtesy of amblin entertainment

From Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, Animaniacs was one of several entries on this list that first aired on Fox (Fox Kids) before ultimately seeing its reruns air on Cartoon Network. You can watch all five seasons of the show on Tubi, but not the subsequent direct-to-video film Wakko’s Wish or the 2020-2023 revival, which is a Hulu original.

15) The Powerpuff Girls

image courtesy of cartoon network studios

One of the definitive Cartoon Network shows, The Powerpuff Girls was stylish and, even with the word “Girls” in the title, appealed nearly as much to the boys in the audience. There’s also a bit of a pop culture novelty factor for adults, too, considering Roger L. Jackson, who voices the villainous Mojo Jojo, also voices Ghostface in the Scream saga. You can stream all six seasons of The Powerpuff Girls on Tubi as well as the specials “Twas the Fight Before Christmas” and “The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!!” However, the 2014 CGI special “The Powerpuff Girls Dance Pantsed” and the 2002 theatrical movie are not available.

14) Teen Titans

image courtesy of warner bros. animation

A series so popular it exceeded its planned four seasons, Teen Titans was and remains a favorite for DC fans, especially those who were in their younger years during its early aughts run. You can binge all five seasons of the show but not the subsequent TV movie Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo or its spin-off series Teen Titans Go!

13) The Batman

image courtesy of warner bros. family entertainment

The classic Batman: The Animated Series may still be an HBO Max exclusive, but you can stream The Batman, which was released about a decade later. This five-season hit is streaming in its entirety on Tubi, but not the 2005 direct-to-DVD film spinoff The Batman vs. Dracula.

12) Ben 10 (2005)

image courtesy of cartoon network studios

Undoubtedly one of Cartoon Network’s biggest success stories, Ben 10 managed to last for a whopping 16 years. However, only the initial series, which ran from 2005 to 2008, is on Tubi. No word yet on whether the sequel series (all of which share continuity) will be added at a later time.

11) Pinky and the Brain

image courtesy of amblin entertainment

A spinoff of the aforementioned Animaniacs, fellow Amblin series Pinky and the Brain and its catchy theme song was a success in its own right. It lasted for four seasons with a total of 65 episodes. They later returned in Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain but that series is not on Tubi. All four seasons of this one, however, are.

10) Justice League

image courtesy of warner bros. family entertainment

It’s not just Batman solo shows that have been added to Tubi, as the streamer now also has the 2001-2004 Justice League show, as well. Furthermore, the two-season, 52-episode show isn’t the only Justice League property available, as its sequel series, Justice League Unlimited, is available to binge as soon as you’re done with this one.

9) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

image courtesy of warner bros. animation

It may have started the same year The Batman ended, but Batman: The Brave and the Bold was not a sequel series to that show. However, it is there on Tubi to help you continue your binge once you’ve gone through The Batman‘s five seasons. However, its crossover movie Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold is not currently available.

8) Dexter’s Laboratory

Like The Powerpuff Girls and the next entry on our list, Dexter’s Laboratory is 101 stuff when it comes to late ’90s and early aughts Cartoon Network history. It originally aired from April 1996 to June 1998, capping off with the 1999 TV movie Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip. At that point, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky turned his attention to Samurai Jack, but Dexter’s nonetheless returned with a new showrunner for two more seasons, starting in November 2001 and finally ending for good in November 2003. All four seasons as well as Ego Trip are available.

7) Ed, Edd n Eddy

image courtesy of a.k.a. cartoon

Until Teen Titans Go!, Ed, Edd n Eddy was the longest running singular series on Cartoon Network. And, as far as Cartoon Network original series go, it still holds that record. It’s easy to see why, because while definitely a member of the gross-out comedy, it has appeal to both adults and children. Not quite to the extent of SpongeBob SquarePants, but still. You can stream all six seasons as well as the TV movies Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Jingle Jingle Jangle and Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show, which served as the finale.

6) Courage the Cowardly Dog

image courtesy of cartoon network studios

Required viewing for any budding horror fan, Courage the Cowardly Dog is one of the top Cartoon Network series, no doubt about it. It also manages to hold up remarkably well as a creepy but funny late ’90s to early aughts masterpiece. You can experience or re-experience all four seasons now, but not the seven-minute CGI special “The Fog of Courage” or the 2021 crossover movie Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.

5) Taz-Mania

image courtesy of warner bros. animation

Running from 1991 to 1995, Taz-Mania was a successful spin-off of the iconic Looney Tunes Warner Bros. cartoons. It was a hit for Fox Kids, and later became a hit on Cartoon Network, which aired its reruns. All four seasons of this fourth wall-breaking favorite are currently available on Tubi. Once you’re done with that you can watch the classic Looney Tunes series or the 2010s reboot The Looney Tunes Show.

4) Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

image courtesy of cartoon network studios

One of Cartoon Network’s most critically lauded shows, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends lasted an impressive six seasons and 79 episodes. You can currently go through all six of those seasons on Tubi, but not its spinoff series Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends.

3) Codename: Kids Next Door

image courtesy of cartoon network studios

An early aughts hit for Cartoon Network, Codename: Kids Next Door was a great show to get future 007 fans hooked on spy material. It also has a neat origin story, having won a viewer poll to see which of several pilots would actually be greenlit. You can stream all six seasons as well as the two TV movies Operation: Z.E.R.O. and Operation: I.NT.E.R.V.I.E.W.S. (the latter being the finale).

2) The Mask

image courtesy of dark horse entertainment

After the success of The Mask with Jim Carrey, it was only but so long before that relatively family friendly film was adapted in animated form. And it actually did quite well, running for 54 episodes throughout three seasons. All three are available to stream on Tubi.

1) Yogi’s Gang

image courtesy of hanna-barbera productions

Like many of the great, classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons, we still talk about Yogi Bear today even though his shows didn’t last a particularly long time. They didn’t need to stick around for 10 years to be iconic. And now, the single season Yogi’s Friends (1973) has joined its two-season predecessor The Yogi Bear Show (1961-1962) on the free streamer.

