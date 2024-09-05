Agatha All Along: Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn Talk Joining The MCU

Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn are two of the newest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zamata is both an actor and comedian, with a successful run on Saturday Night Live on her resume. Ahn's resume goes less comedic, with roles in Billions, Orange Is the New Black, and the superhero-focused Raising Dion. All these parts lead to Agatha All Along, where Zamata and Ahn play witches in Agatha Harkness' coven. Kathryn Hahn plays the titular character in Agatha All Along and is now a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now fans get to find out how Zamata and Ahn feel about joining the MCU.

ComicBook spoke to Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn ahead of the premiere of Agatha All Along. We asked their opinions on the MCU and if they were fans before heading into the Disney+ series. "I have been a fan of the MCU for a really long time, and this was a dream of mine, and to be able to enter it in this show is amazing. I also really like witches, so yeah, it really is the perfect story," Zamata said.

"I couldn't have dreamed up a better way to enter, yeah," Ahn said, to which Zamata replied, "It really is my dream job." You can watch the interview in the player above.

Marvel exec reveals how they settled on Agatha All Along title

Fans that have kept up with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha All Along will know that the show teased fans with several fake names before an official title was revealed. There was Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, with a meme-filled Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe also tossed into the mix. One of the heads of Marvel's television output gave some insight into the decision to go with Agatha All Along.

"Well, it was always Agatha All Along. We were like, 'It's going to be Agatha All Along.' And then someone was like, 'You know what? We should just come up with a bunch of different titles to mess with the audience.' It started with like, 'We'll do it as a fake chairback.' And they were like, 'Oh, we'll actually do it as a fake announcement.' And it just went back and forth until it just got more and more ludicrous," Winderbaum said.

What is Agatha All Along about?

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along is September 18th on Disney+.