Agatha All Along Clip Assembles the Coven

It's time to meet the coven in a new clip from Agatha All Along. The new Marvel show on Disney+ brings back Kathryn Hahn as the titular Agatha Harkness, the villainous witch from WandaVision. Fans were so in love with Hahn's performance that Marvel Studios decided to develop a spinoff centered entirely on her character. Agatha All Along underwent a couple of name changes before the official title was revealed, with the name playing off the musical number Agatha sung in WandaVision. Trailers for Agatha All Along revealed that Agatha is gathering a coven to travel the daunting Witches' Road, and fans can now find out who makes up that coven.

The Agatha All Along clip begins with Joe Locke's mysterious Teen revealing a "Welcome Coven" sign to Agatha inside a home. "Does this look centered to you?" the Teen asks.Not easily impressed, Agatha rips the sign down as they are interrupted by Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata). Jennifer is the first member of the coven to arrive, and the Teen offers her some pre-road appetizers in the form of old granola bars. Next, we meet Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), who recognizes Jennifer as the "high priestess." Finally, the last to arrive is Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), who is an ex-cop.

Kathryn Hahn explains changes to Agatha All Along

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kathryn Hahn opened up about how Agatha All Along changed during its development, noting that both WandaVision and Agatha All Along were "such living, breathing organisms."

"These two shows were such living, breathing organisms. I had a movement teacher, the incredible Wesley Fata, who would say to us, 'Champions adjust.' And that became a catchphrase between all of us — you always had to be very flexible, because it really did shift," Hahn explained.

"And so, you couldn't even old onto something very tightly. But I knew the base arc, the important stuff, the emotional goal posts, were firmly in place. So, the difference between reading it on the page and seeing it almost two years later was so minimal," she added.

What is Agatha All Along about?

(Photo: (L-R): Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG - Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along is September 18th on Disney+.