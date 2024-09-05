Agatha All Along: Brad Winderbaum Addresses the Marvel Show's Title Changes

One of the creative minds behind Marvel's output on Disney+ reveals how they settled on the name of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha All Along. The series brings Hahn back as the evil witch Agatha Harkness, the antagonist of WandaVision. Agatha All Along debuts this month, and the Marvel Marketing Machine is in full overdrive. Fans may remember how the Agatha-centric show had a couple of different titles before the name "Agatha All Along" was officially revealed. How did Marvel Studios settle on Agatha All Along and not one of the other names like Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, or Agatha: Darkhold Diaries? Let's find out.

ComicBook spoke to Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios ahead of the launch of Agatha All Along. We asked Winderbaum whose idea it was for the show's title changes, and how Agatha All Along became part of the running bit of constantly teasing Marvel fans with multiple names.

"Well, it was always Agatha All Along. We were like, 'It's going to be Agatha All Along.' And then someone was like, 'You know what? We should just come up with a bunch of different titles to mess with the audience.' It started with like, 'We'll do it as a fake chairback.' And they were like, 'Oh, we'll actually do it as a fake announcement.' And it just went back and forth until it just got more and more ludicrous," Winderbaum said. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Kathryn Hahn gathers her coven in Agatha All Along clip

The Agatha All Along clip begins with Joe Locke's mysterious Teen revealing a "Welcome Coven" sign to Agatha inside a home. "Does this look centered to you?" the Teen asks. Not easily impressed, Agatha rips the sign down as they are interrupted by Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata). Jennifer is the first member of the coven to arrive, and the Teen offers her some pre-road appetizers in the form of old granola bars. Next, we meet Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), who recognizes Jennifer as the "high priestess." Finally, the last to arrive is Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), who is an ex-cop.

What is Agatha All Along about?

(Photo: Kathryn Hahn stars in Marvel's Agatha All Along. - Marvel Television)

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along is September 18th on Disney+.