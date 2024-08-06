Chicago Med Season 10 Adds The Bear, Agents of SHIELD Stars

Two new doctors are coming to Chicago Med for Season 10. According to Deadline, The Bear star Sarah Ramos and Agents of SHIELD star Darren Barnet are both coming on board for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on Wednesday, September 25th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock. According to the announcement, Ramos is set to play Dr. Caitlin Lenox, an emergency department attending set to get Gaffney medical into shape while Barnet will place Dr. John Frost, described as a pediatric resident who is also harboring a secret.

In addition to playing Jessica on The Bear, Ramos previously starred as Haddie Braverman on Parenthood and also appeared in Midnight Texas and American Dreams. In addition to playing Wilfried “Freddy” Malick on Agents of SHIELD, Barnet also starred in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and recently appeared in Road House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Chicago Med Star is Not Returning For Season 10

While Chicago Med is adding two new cast members for Season 10, one star is not returning. It was previously reported that Dominic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel in the series, will not be returning as a series regular for the new season. Rains first joined the cast of Chicago Med in Season 5 with the Season 9 finale setting up a character departure with Crockett losing a young patient after deciding not to operate and the patient’s father subsequently ending their own life. Crockett was encouraged by hospital head Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to take some time off to process. Merkerson, Oliver Platt (who plays Dr. Daniel Charles) and Marlyne Barrett (who plays Maggie Lockwood) will all return for Season 10. Luke Mitchell, who plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, was promoted to series regular.

Chicago Med Has A New Showrunner For Season 10

In addition to some new faces in the cast, Chicago Med will have some new faces behind the scenes as well for Season 10. Earlier this year it was announced that the series is getting a new showrunner for the new season with Allen MacDonald taking over for co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider who exited the series to “explore other possibilities”.

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television,” the statement read (via Variety). “We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med,” Dick Wolf added. “They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade.”

Chicago Med returns for Season 10 on Wednesday, September 25th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.